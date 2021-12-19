CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Dambulla Giants (DG) taking on the Colombo Stars (CS) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Sunday.

Although the Colombo Stars have blown hot and cold this season, they come into the knockout match on the back of a thumping win over Kandy Warriors. With the likes of Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews impressing lately, they will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture. However, they face the Dambulla Giants, who boast a balanced roster led by Dasun Shanaka. With both teams looking to keep their charge for the LPL trophy intact, a cracking game beckons in Hambantota.

CS vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Banton, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Keemo Paul, Seekuge Prasanna, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera and Naveen ul Haq

DG XI

Niroshan Dickwella, Phil Salt (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Sachitha Jayathilake, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Merchant de Lange, Tharindu Ratnayake and Imran Tahir

Match Details

CS vs DG, LPL 2021, Eliminator

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

With this being the first game at the venue, a good batting track is expected in Hambantota. Although the pacers should get some help early on, the ball should come onto the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CS vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Despite being Dambulla's top run-scorer in the LPL, Phil Salt's form hasn't been great in recent weeks. However, he remains a good option at the top of the order with his explosiveness making him a good addition to your CS vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton has failed to get going in the LPL with no fifties to his name. The Englishman will be keen to come good in this game, making him one to watch out for.

All-Rounder

Seekkuge Prasanna: Seekkuge Prasanna has been the Colombo Stars' go-to all-rounder in this series, even winning them a few games with the bat. With his leg-spin also bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your CS vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has been a fine addition to the Dambulla Giants set-up with the South African leggie picking 13 wickets in eight games. The leggie has been brilliant in the middle over and will once again be key for the Giants if they are to win this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CS vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Seekkuge Prasanna (CS) - 515 points

Imran Tahir (DG) - 473 points

Dinesh Chandimal (CS) - 451 points

Important stats for CS vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Chandimal - 275 runs in 8 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 55.00

Phil Salt - 247 runs in 8 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 30.88

Jeffrey Vandersay - 10 wickets in 3 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 8.30

CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, K Perera, P Salt, N Zadran, T Banton, J Liyanage, S Prasanna, D de Silva, I Tahir, M de Lange and D Chameera

Captain: P Salt, Vice-Captain: D Chandimal

CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, K Perera, N Dickwella, N Zadran, T Banton, A Mathews, S Prasanna, R Mendis, I Tahir, J Vandersay and T Ratnayake

Captain: D Chandimal, Vice-Captain: N Dickwella

Edited by Samya Majumdar