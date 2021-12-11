CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 11

Match 11 of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Dambulla Giants (DG) taking on the Colombo Stars (CS) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

After a bright start to their LPL campaign, the Colombo Stars have lost their way with a couple of losses. The Dhananjaya de Silva-led Stars will be keen to return to winning ways today. However, they face a strong Dambulla Giants side who have won two out of their three completed LPL games so far. With the likes of Phil Salt and Dasun Shanaka scoring runs for fun, they will head into this game as favorites. But given the Colombo Stars' balance and depth, an evenly-matched contest beckons at the Premadasa on Saturday.

CS vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Ashan Priyanjan, Sherfane Rutherford, Naveen ul Haq, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dananjaya

DG XI

Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep and Imran Tahir

Match Details

CS vs DG, LPL 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, offering some turn to the spinners. Although the batters should enjoy the new ball coming onto the bat, the pitch is likely to get slower as the match progresses. Unlike Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday is clear and shouldn't be an issue. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s CS vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has given a good account of himself this season, scoring runs at a rapid pace. The Englishman has been brilliant in the powerplay phase and should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton is another Englishman who is highly-rated in white-ball formats. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener is due for a big score in the LPL. And given his undeniable ability against both pace and spin, Banton is a must-have in your CS vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dhananjaya de Silva: Although Dhananjaya de Silva has led from the front with both the bat and ball, he is due for a big performance for the Stars. Given his recent form across formats, he should be a good addition to your CS vs DG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has continued to impress with the ball despite him being on the wrong side of 40 in terms of age. His variations continue to bamboozle batters in the middle overs, which should hold him in good stead on a pitch that should provide help to the spinners.

Top 3 best players to pick in CS vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Seekkuge Prasanna (CS) - 210 points

Nuwan Pradeep (DG) - 228 points

Phil Salt (DG) - 254 points

Important stats for CS vs DG Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Chandimal - 80 runs in 3 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 40.00

Phil Salt - 159 runs in 4 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 39.75

Nuwan Pradeep - 7 wickets in 3 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.14

CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - LPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Salt, K Perera, T Banton, N Zadran, S Rutherford, D Shanaka, K Paul, D de Silva, D Chameera, I Tahir and T Ratnayake

Captain: T Banton. Vice-captain: N Zadran.

CS vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - LPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Salt, K Perera, T Banton, N Zadran, S Rutherford, D Shanaka, S Prasanna, D de Silva, D Chameera, I Tahir and N ul Haq

Captain: P Salt. Vice-captain: T Banton.

