CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 14

The Central Stags (CS) will take on Northern Districts (ND) in the 14th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at McLean Park in Napier on Friday.
The Central Stags have had a stop-start Plunket Shield campaign. With two draws, one win and one loss, they are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, the Northern Districts are just above Central Stags in the standings with two wins and as many losses.
CS vs ND Probable Playing 11 today
Central Stags: Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young
Northern Districts: Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Kristian Clarke, Joe Walker
Match Details
CS vs ND, 14th Match, Plunket Shield 2021-22
Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 3 AM IST
Venue: McLean Park, Napier
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at McLean Park in Napier is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the seamers will get a good amount of help as they will be able to move the ball around for most of the match.
Today’s CS vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Dane Cleaver has been in fabulous form with the bat, with the Central Stags wicketkeeper-batter scoring 375 runs at an average of 62.50.
Batter
Tom Bruce has accumulated 327 runs in eight Plunket Shield innings.
All-rounder
Colin de Grandhomme could make a big impact with both the bat and ball and is a potential game-changer. The seam-bowling all-rounder can chip away with wickets and play impactful knocks as well.
Bowler
Brett Randell has been in fine bowling form, returning with 21 wickets in four Plunket Shield games.
Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team
Brett Randell (ND): 640 points
Dane Cleaver (CS): 398 points
Tom Bruce (CS): 370 points
Joe Walker (ND): 341 points
Ben Wheeler (CS): 304 points
Important stats for CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team
Dane Cleaver: 375 runs
Blair Tickner: 14 wickers
Brett Randell: 154 runs & 21 wickets
Will Young: Yet to play in this tournament
Joe Walker: 13 wickets
CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction (Plunket Shield 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Joe Carter, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Brad Schmulian, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner
Captain: Tom Bruce. Vice-captain: Brett Randell.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Ben Wheeler, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner
Captain: Dane Cleaver. Vice-captain: Joe Walker.