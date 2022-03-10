CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 14

The Central Stags (CS) will take on Northern Districts (ND) in the 14th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at McLean Park in Napier on Friday.

The Central Stags have had a stop-start Plunket Shield campaign. With two draws, one win and one loss, they are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, the Northern Districts are just above Central Stags in the standings with two wins and as many losses.

CS vs ND Probable Playing 11 today

Central Stags: Dane Cleaver (c & wk), Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young

Northern Districts: Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Kristian Clarke, Joe Walker

Match Details

CS vs ND, 14th Match, Plunket Shield 2021-22

Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 3 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at McLean Park in Napier is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the seamers will get a good amount of help as they will be able to move the ball around for most of the match.

Today’s CS vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver has been in fabulous form with the bat, with the Central Stags wicketkeeper-batter scoring 375 runs at an average of 62.50.

Batter

Tom Bruce has accumulated 327 runs in eight Plunket Shield innings.

All-rounder

Colin de Grandhomme could make a big impact with both the bat and ball and is a potential game-changer. The seam-bowling all-rounder can chip away with wickets and play impactful knocks as well.

Bowler

Brett Randell has been in fine bowling form, returning with 21 wickets in four Plunket Shield games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team

Brett Randell (ND): 640 points

Dane Cleaver (CS): 398 points

Tom Bruce (CS): 370 points

Joe Walker (ND): 341 points

Ben Wheeler (CS): 304 points

Important stats for CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team

Dane Cleaver: 375 runs

Blair Tickner: 14 wickers

Brett Randell: 154 runs & 21 wickets

Will Young: Yet to play in this tournament

Joe Walker: 13 wickets

CS vs ND Dream11 Prediction (Plunket Shield 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Northern Districts - Plunket Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Joe Carter, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Brad Schmulian, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner

Captain: Tom Bruce. Vice-captain: Brett Randell.

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Northern Districts - Plunket Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Jeet Raval, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Ben Wheeler, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner

Captain: Dane Cleaver. Vice-captain: Joe Walker.

Edited by Samya Majumdar