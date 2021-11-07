CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield Match 6

Central Stags will be taking on the Otago Volts in the sixth match of the Plunket Shield on 7th November at Saxton Oval, Nelson.

The Central Stags have played two games so far, both of which ended in a draw. They were decent in both encounters and appear to be in good form. The Stags will now look forward to improving their performance and grabbing a win in this encounter.

Meanwhile, the Otago Volts too have played two games, one of which ended in a draw and the other in a loss. They were quite impressive in the previous game and will try to keep that momentum going in this one.

CS vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

Central Stags

Greg Hay (C), Dane Cleaver (WK), Bayley Wiggins, Tom Bruce, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole.

Otago Volts

Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (WK), Mitch Renwick, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Gibson, Travis Muller.

Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Otago Volts, Plunket Shield

Date and Time: 7th November, 3.00 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Pitch Report

The track at Saxton Oval is equally favorable to both aspects of the game. The pacers might find some movement and bounce initially while the batters need to settle themselves in before executing their shots.

Today’s CS vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane is a capable batter who can score runs on a regular basis and also contributes behind the stumps. In the previous encounter, he scored 30 and 108 runs respectively.

Batters

Greg Hay: Greg was in fine touch in the previous match, scoring 152 runs in the first innings. He's a reliable player who is expected to deliver once again.

Nick Kelly: Nick put in a strong performance in the last encounter, scoring 234 runs. He is a consistent performer who could prove to be crucial in this game.

All-rounders

Brad Schmulian: Brad is a fantastic all-round player. In the previous match, he scored 117 runs in the second innings and could be vital in this game.

Angus McKenzie: Angus is a good option in the all-rounder category. He made an impact in both aspects of the game and is expected to shine in this match.

Bowlers

Ben Wheeler: Ben bowled brilliantly in the last match, taking two wickets and also scoring 31 runs. He's a good choice for today's game.

Jacob Gibson: Jacob is a dependable bowler for the Otago Volts. He has the ability to take crucial wickets. In the previous match, Jacob took five wickets and is expected to add more to his tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Greg Hay: 316 points

Dane Cleaver: 310 points

Nick Kelly: 297 points

Ben Wheeler: 227 points

Tom Bruce: 221 points

Important stats for CS vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Greg Hay: 2 matches, 266 runs

Dane Cleaver: 2 matches, 230 runs

Nick Kelly: 1 match, 234 runs

Ben Wheeler: 2 matches, 105 runs, 4 wickets

Tom Bruce: 2 matches, 175 runs

CS vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today

CS vs OV Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Nick Kelly, Brad Schmulian, Angus McKenzie, Ben Wheeler, Jacob Gibson, Tom Bruce, Hamish Rutherford, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

Captain: Greg Hay, Vice-Captain: Nick Kelly

CS vs OV Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Nick Kelly, Brad Schmulian, Angus McKenzie, Ben Wheeler, Jacob Gibson, Tom Bruce, Mitch Renwick, Jayden Lennox, Dale Phillips.

Captain: Dane Cleaver, Vice-Captain: Brad Schmuliaz

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee