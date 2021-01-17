CS vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match 19 – Jan 18, 2021

In the 19th match of the 2020-21 edition of the Super Smash, Central Stags will take on Otago Volts at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The two sides are placed close in the Super Smash points table and are looking for some momentum as the tournament heads into the second half.

Central Stags have been in good form in the Super Smash. They have won four of their six games and have 16 points in their kitty; they are currently placed third in the Super Smash points table.

In fact, barring their last Super Smash game against Canterbury which they won by 18 runs, all their other wins in the tournament have been by big margins. Moreover, all four wins have come while batting first.

A win in this game will see Central Stags ascend to the top of the Super Smash points table.

On the other hand, Otago Volts have been pretty inconsistent throughout the Super Smash tournament, winning only two of their five games. Two of their losses came while chasing tall targets.

The Jacob Duffy-led side need to get back on track and start accumulating wins if they are to stand a chance of making the Super Smash top three.

Super Smash 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Central Stags:

George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

Otago Volts:

Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Mitch Renwick, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Dale Phillips.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Stags:

George Worker (c), Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

Otago Volts:

Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rae, Nathan Smith

Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Otago Volts

Date: January 18th 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Pitch Report

The track at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is an absolute belter.

In the two Super Smash games played at venue this season, teams batting first have racked up scores of 223 and 226 runs after batting first. More of the same could be expected for this game too, and another batting beauty is likely to be in store.

Defensive bowling might be the key in this game, and both teams could look to bat first if they win the toss.

Super Smash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CS vs OV)

Dream11 Team for Central Stags vs Otago Volts - Super Smash T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Michael Rippon, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan

Captain: George Worker. Vice-captain: Michael Rippon.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Neil Broom, Llew Johnson, Ross Taylor, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Captain: Neil Broom. Vice-captain: Doug Bracewell.