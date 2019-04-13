CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 11, Warriors vs Lions: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 14th, 2019

In what promises to be an exciting clash on Sunday, high-flying Lions take on the Warriors at the Buffalo park as they seek to keep pace with table-toppers, Cobras. While the Warriors started the campaign with a win over the Titans, they now find themselves near the bottom of the table as they seek to kickstart their campaign with the half way mark of the tournament fast approaching. With the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen misfiring, Lions' bowling has taken them across the line on two occasions and will be key as the face a strong Warriors batting unit led by veteran, Jon Jon Smuts. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Playing XI Updates:

Warriors:

After a spanking on Friday, Warriors should ideally persist with the same set of players with better performances expected from the likes of Smuts and Qeshile, who have international experience behind them. The trio of Magala, Birch and Sipalma are crucial to their fortunes against perhaps the best batting unit in the tournament while Gihahn Cloete is their trump card as they seek their second win of their tournament.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Marais, Smuts, Qeshile, Ngoepe, Nyaku/Kaber, de Klerk, Birch, Magala and Sipalma

Lions:

After another impressive display against the Knights on Friday, Lions should field the same set of players with the in-form Bjorn Fortuin and Dwaine Pretorius being their go-to players. South African Internationals, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks have underwhelmed so far but will be hopeful of a good performance in what is a crucial game for both teams.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton, Dussen, Bavuma, Lubbe, Mulder, Pretorius, Siboto, Phangiso, Beuran and Fortuin

Match Details:

Warriors vs Lions, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 11

14th April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report:

A good batting surface should enable strokeplay for the batsmen where 170 should be a par score. Pace and bounce should help the bowlers as well with the spinners playing a minimal role at this venue.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sinethemba Qeshile is the preferred option over Lions opener, Ryan Rickelton with the Warriors keeper being in good touch over the last few months. With a couple of South African caps also this name, Qeshile should put in a good shift after a couple of failures so far in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019.

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Gihahn Cloete are the ideal set of players to have in their side with their penchant for big runs at the top of the order. While Cloete already has a fifty to his name this tournament, the Lions duo are yet to fire and could make a merry on a good pitch.

Allrounders: Jon Jon Smuts is a must have in the fantasy team while the likes of Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder have also done enough in previous games to warranty a place in the side.

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin leads the bowlers' charts with seven wickets in three games and should be picked without any hesitation alongside the likes of Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala.

Captain: Lions duo, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are the front-runners for captaincy while Jon Jon Smuts' all-round abilities are also a clever option to opt as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Marais, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla and Andrew Birch. Captain: Jon Jon Smuts

