CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 15, Lions vs Titans: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 18th, 2019

Two of the best franchises in the South African domestic circuit take centrestage in the fifteenth match of the CSA T20 Challenge, as the Lions take on defending champions Titans in Johannesburg. While the Lions find themselves in second place after a couple of wins in the past week, rain has played spoil-sport more often than not for the Titans with two of their four games bring washed out.

Both teams look destined to make it into the semi-finals but would love to cut the gap at the top of the points table where the Cobras lie with 17 points to their name. With a win further boosting their chances of making it into the semis, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Titans:

Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Playing XI Updates:

Lions:

With their last match being washed out, the Lions should field the same side with the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks yet to fire for them this season. Their all-round duo of Willem Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius have been sensational alongside Bjorn Fortuin, who has eight wickets for just four games for the Lions. With home comforts to bank upon, the Lions should fancy their chances of beating the Titans and solidifying their place in the top four.

Possible XI: Dussen, Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Bavuma, Mulder, Pretorius, Lubbe, Fortuin, Beuran, Siboto and Phangiso

Titans:

Titans should field their strongest XI with the half way mark of the tournament fast approaching. Much is expected of Tony de Zorzi and Theunis de Bruyn with the bat while the in-form Junior Dala leads the pack with the ball. The team looks fairly balanced with Grant Thomson and Farhaan Behardien able to roll their arm as well while the experience of Henry Davids also comes in handy during times of turmoil.

Possible XI: Zorzi, Davids, de Bruyn, Rosier, Thomson, Behardien (C), Hermann (WK), Hawken, Dala, Berg and Mahlokwana.

Match Details:

Lions vs Titans, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 15

18th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report:

Anything above 160 is deemed par on this surface with something for the pacers early on. With minimal turn on offer, the spinners will have to vary their pace to scalp a wicket or two while strike rotation will be crucial in the middle phase of the innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With the Titans keeper Hermann batting deep down the other, the only viable options left is Ryan Rickelton, who has been in good form as well. Rickelton is the Lions' top scorer so far with 133 runs and could be in line for another big performance at the top of the order.

Batsmen: South African Internationals Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are must have players in the side while veteran Henry Davids' recent form also makes him a handy option in the team. Theunis de Bruyn had a great start to the CSA T20 Challenge but has faded in recent games. Expect him to bounce back against a formidable Lions bowling.

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder provide the perfect balance to the Lions side with their big-hitting ability coming to the fore in previous matches. Combined with their ability to nail the yorkers, they are invaluable selections to the fantasy team along with one of Diego Rosier or Grant Thomson.

Bowlers: Junior Dala is one of the best bowlers in the domestic circuit and along with Bjorn Fortuin, should pick a wicket or two to justify their selection in the team. Shaun von Berg's leg-spin is also quite handy to have in the side while Mahlokwana could deputise for him as well.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks is the front-runner for captaincy with the South African opener due for a big one considering his form over the last year or so. Along with him, Rassie van der Dussen and Theunis de Bruyn are also good options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Henry Davids, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Diego Rosier, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala and Gregory Mahlokwana. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Grant Thomson, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala and Shaun von Berg. Captain: Theunis de Bruyn.

