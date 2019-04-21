CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 21, Lions vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 22nd, 2019

After yet another loss in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Dolphins look to overturn their fortunes and keep their semi-final hopes alive as they face a star-studded Lions on Monday. Coming up against the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius, the Dolphins have a lot on their plate although they have a couple of exciting talents in Andile Phehlukwayo and Marques Ackerman. Lions on the other hand, sit pretty high in second place and will look to solidify their place with a crucial win at the Senwes Park. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this crucial clash.

Squads to choose from:

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Playing XI Updates:

Lions:

Lions shouldn't be making any changes to the side they fielded against the Titans with their previous match being washed out on Saturday. Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks were in full flow against the Titans and will hope to continue in the same form while the presence of Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder in the middle order gives them much needed balance. Bjorn Fortuin is one to watch out for as he leads the wicket-taking charts for the Lions with nine wickets from just five games.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Dussen, Bavuma(C), Lubbe/Siboto, Pretorius, Mulder, Fortuin, Beuran/Migael, Pongolo and Phangiso

Dolphins:

Dolphins haven't been able to fire as a unit with 185 not proving enough for experienced campaigners such as Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo. No changes are expected from the Dolphins, although improved performances are the order of the day for them. Robbie Frylinck hasn't picked enough wickets upfront and will be hoping to contribute with some alongside Prenalen Subrayen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Possible XI: van Wyk (WK), Erwee, Chetty, Zondo(C), Phehlukwayo, Frylinck, Ackerman, Makhanya, Maharaj, Subrayen and Dupavillon

Match Details:

Lions vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 21

22nd April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report:

Lots of runs are on offer at the Senwes Park with even carry and bounce for the pacers. 170 should be considered par on this surface to at least stand a chance to stay in the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Morne van Wyk is the preferred choice over Ryan Rickelton with the veteran in very good form at the top of the Dolphins batting unit. With his experience, he could be the perfect choice to combat the Lions' bowling on Monday.

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks are must have players in the side with their form taken into consideration while the in-form Cody Chetty is also one to watch out for. One of Marques Ackerman or Sarel Erwee should suffice as the fourth batting option in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Andile Phehlukwayo played his first match of the season last Saturday and should be able to come up with a telling performance. He should be picked regardless of any format alongside Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius.

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin is amongst the highest wicket-takers this season and with his ability to wreck opposition top orders, he is a must have in the side while the likes of Prenelan Subrayen and Daryn Dupavillon are also a great option for the team.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks should be ideally backed to sustain his form with another big performance for the Lions while the duo of Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius are also good to be opted as captain for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Morne van Wyk (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Cody Chetty, Sarel Erwee, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon and Prenelan Subrayen. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen and Nono Pongolo. Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo