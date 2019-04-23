CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 24, Lions vs Warriors - Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 24th, 2019

Table-toppers, Lions hope to solidify their position at the top of the table as they seek a vital win over the Warriors, boasting of an in-form, Marco Marais. With the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius in their ranks, Lions are favourites to add four more valuable points although Warriors aren't anything close to being considered as pushovers with a number of highly talented individuals in their roster. With a mouth-watering clash in store on Wednesday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Playing XI Updates:

Lions:

Lions would not be making any changes to the side they fielded against the Titans with their previous matches being washed out. Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks were in full flow against the Titans and will hope to continue in the same form while the presence of Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder in the middle order gives them much needed balance. Bjorn Fortuin is one to watch out for as he leads the wicket-taking charts for the Lions with nine wickets from just five games.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Dussen, Bavuma(C), Lubbe/Siboto, Pretorius, Mulder, Fortuin, Beuran/Migael, Pongolo and Phangiso

Warriors:

After another washout, Warriors look well equipped to make it to the semi-finals with just one more win required. With the likes of Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala also firing with the ball, Warriors are in prime position to add another win to their points tally. Better performances are expected from Gihahn Cloete and JJ Smuts who haven't done well inspite of being the senior players in the side.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Smuts(C), Qeshile(WK), Marais, Nyaku, Kaber, Birch, Magala, Sipamla and Klerk.

Match Details:

Lions vs Warriors, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 24

24th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report:

In the last match played here, Lions put on 181 courtesy of a mammoth partnership between Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen indicating a good surface conducive to strokeplay. Nono Pongolo used his variations to good use against the Titans which could be the norm on Wednesday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sinethemba Qeshile is the ideal candidate with his pinch-hitting abilities inspite of Ryan Rickelton's good form at the top of the Lions order. With a couple of international caps to his name as well, Qeshile should put in a tidy performance with both bat and gloves.

Batsmen: Gihahn Cloete is due for a big innings for the Warriors and should be picked alongside the usual suspects, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen. Marco Marais has been the standout player for the Warriors with his big-hitting abilities and is also one to watch out for on Monday.

Allrounders: JJ Smuts and Dwaine Pretorius are ideal set of players to have in your fantasy team with the former due for a big innings along with some tidy overs with the ball as well. Wiaan Mulder has also shown enough promise with the bat to warranty a place in this side for this crucial clash.

Bowlers: Two of Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala are a must in the fantasy team alongside the in-form, Bjorn Fortuin. Fortuin leads the wicket-taking charts with nine and looks good to add more to his ever growing tally.

Captain: JJ Smuts is due for a big performance with both bat and ball and should be backed as captain while the likes of Gihahn Cloete and Reeza Hendricks are also in the running for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Marais, Rassie van der Dussen, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Andrew Birch and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Marco Marais, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipaml and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Reeza Hendricks