CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 26, Warriors vs Dolphins: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 26th, 2019

After a comprehensive win over the Lions, Warriors walk into the penultimate round of fixtures knowing that a win against the Dolphins on Friday would suffice to ensure their place in the last four of the CSA T20 Challenge 2019.

The Dolphins on the other hand, have succumbed to rain far too often with four of their games being washed and leaving them reeling at near the bottom of the table. With Gihahn Cloete finally finding some form alongside Matthew Breetzke, Warriors look well-equipped to hand the Dolphins another loss although they are capable of an upset in Port Elizabeth. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Marias

Dolphins:

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Playing XI Updates:

Warriors:

Coming on the back of an emphatic win over a star-studded Lions side, Warriors aren't expected to make any changes to their side with their bowling unit firing in tandem on Wednesday. Gihahn Cloete and Matthew Breetzke put on a century stand to make things even better for the Warriors, leaving them well-placed in regards to the semi-final spots.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Smuts(C), Qeshile(WK), Marais, Nyaku, de Klerk, Magala, Birch, Langa and Sipalma

Dolphins:

The Dolphins look well equipped for this game with the likes of Cody Chetty and Morne van Wyk in decent form. In Andile Phehlukwayo, they have one of South Africa's best allrounders and should be their go-to player in this must-win game for the Dolphins after a washout on Monday and Wednesday for them

Possible XI: van Wyk (WK), Erwee, Chetty, Zondo(C), Phehlukwayo, Frylinck, Ackerman, Makhanya, Maharaj, Subrayen and Dupavillon

Match Details:

Warriors vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 26

26th April 2018, 9:30 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report:

A flat track with lots of runs in store for both teams with nice carry for the seam bowlers as well. The previous game here saw the Warriors defend 189 although the team winning the toss here are sure to prefer chasing down the total.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Considering his current form, Morne van Wyk is the ideal candidate over youngster Sinethemba Qeshile. Van Wyk has been sensational at the top of the order with fast starts and could be pivotal during the powerplay overs.

Batsmen: Gihahn Cloete struck some form in the previous game and is expected to back it up with another good performance. Cody Chetty and Sarel Erwee are also great options to have in the side while the likes of Marco Marais, Khaya Zondo and Matthew Breetzke are also in the running for a place in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: JJ Smuts has underwhelmed this season and would be eager to strike some form heading into the semi-finals. Along with him, Andile Phehlukwayo is also a must have in the side with his undeniable ability in all there facets of the game.

Bowlers: Andrew Birch and Lutho Sipamla are great options to have in the side along with Robbie Frylinck. Keshav Maharaj's economical left-arm spin could also yield a few wickets and is a possible option for the fantasy team alongside the likes of Sisanda Magala and Prenalen Subrayen.

Captain: JJ Smuts and Gihahn Cloete are the front-runners for captaincy with their ability to influence the game with their batting prowess second to none in the match. Along with them, Andile Phehlukwayo could also be a clever option for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Morne van Wyk (WK), Cody Chetty, Sarel Erwee, Marco Marais, Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Robbie Frylinck, Andrew Birch and Lutho Sipamla. Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Khaya Zondo, Marco Marais, Cody Chetty, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Robbie Frylinck and Prenalen Subrayen. Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo