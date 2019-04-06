CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 3, Lions vs Cape Cobras: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 7th, 2019

With two highly entertaining games done and dusted in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019, the third game pits the Lions against the highly rated, Cape Cobras in what promises to be a riveting clash at the Wanderers. With the likes of Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan and Kyle Verreynne in their ranks, Cape Cobras head into the tournament with a lot of expectations although they face a stern test in the form of the Lions, who boast of a good bowling attack led by the experienced, Aaron Phangiso. With a win crucial to either team's campaigns, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Lions:

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Cape Cobras:

Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham

Playing XI Updates:

Lions:

The presence of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks at the top of the order is just the tip of the iceberg with the likes of Willem Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius and Beuran Hendricks also in line for a match against the Cape Cobras. Wihan Lubbe is also in good form and should feature as the floater in the side while the likes of Siboto and Phangiso add to the bowling strength.

Possible XI: Reeza, Dominic, Dussen, Mosehle, Lubbe, Mulder, Pretorius, Siboto, Phangiso, Beuran and Fortuin.

Cape Cobras:

With a number of young and exciting talent in their ranks, the Cape Cobras are hopeful of a win away from home with the likes of the Malan brothers and youngster, Kyle Verreynne in very good form. Vernon Philander and Rory Kleinveldt are perhaps the best exponents of swing bowling and should be pivotal upfront against the Dussen and Reeza Hendricks.

Possible XI: Janneman, Pieter, Hamza, Verreynne, Mgijima, Galliem, Philander, Kleinveldt, Mnyaka/Bokako, Piedt and Paterson

Match Details:

Lions vs Cape Cobras, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 3

7th April 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Wanderers, Johannesburg

Pitch Report:

A high scoring game is on the cards with South Africa scoring 198 runs against a decent Sri Lankan attack last month at the Wanderers with Dwaine Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks amongst the run-scorers. The middle phase is going to be very crucial with spinners ought to get some help from the surface on Sunday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kyle Verreynne is the obvious choice with his current form taken into consideration. With the Cobras keeper batting higher up the order, he should score some runs and bring in vital points as well.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen and Zubayr Hamza are the ideal set of batsmen with their form and expertise strengthening their case as well. Pieter Malan is also a viable option at the top of the Cobras batting and could slot in for Janneman Malan or Hamza if required.

All-rounders: Mulder and Pretorius have ample experience playing for the national squad and are must have players in the side while Vernon Philander's swing up front should make a for an exciting contest against Reeza and Dussen.

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin is one of the best spinners in the South African domestic circuit and should feature alongside Paterson and Piedt. Bokako is also a decent option to opt for the fourth bowling option for this contest.

Captain: South African Internationals, Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius are the obvious candidates for captaincy while the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder are also worthy options to opt for.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Dayyaan Galiem, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mosehle(WK), Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Vernon Philander, Dane Paterson, Bjorn Fortuin and Dane Piedt. Captain: Dwaine Pretorius

