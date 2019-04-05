CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Squads and Teams, Complete List of Players

Hashim Amla will feature in the CSA T20 Challenge

There will be no dearth of T20 cricket in 2019 as South Africa's premier domestic T20 tournament is back. The CSA T20 Challenge will begin on 5th April and will go on for an entire month.

A total of six teams will battle it out to lift the coveted trophy. The tournament has been structured in a double round-robin format, which will be followed by two high-voltage semi-finals and the final.

While a majority of the fans are occupied by all the action taking place in the IPL, the CSA T20 will look to make its mark as well. Veteran Proteas batsman Hashim Amla will be seen in action, while JP Duminy will miss the initial part of the tournament as he is still rehabilitating a shoulder injury.

Let us take a look at the squads of all the franchises taking part in the tournament:

Titans squad- Heino Kuhn, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Andrea Agathangelou, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Aiden Markram, Shaun von Berg, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson, Eldred Hawken, Tony de Zorzi, Wandile Makwetu, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shimane Alfred Mothoa

Warriors squad- JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile

Lions squad- Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Knights squad- Ryan McLaren, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry, Eddie Leie, Rudi Second, Petrus van Biljon, Grant Mokoena, Zakhele Qwabe, Keegan Petersen, Tshepo Ntuli, Luthando Mnyanda, Mbulelo Budaza, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Ottniel Baartman, Raynard van Tonder

Dolphins squad- Morne van Wyk, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Robbie Frylinck, Calvin Savage, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Cody Chetty, Mthokozisi Shezi, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Lwandiswa Zuma, Okuhle Cele, Eathan Bosch, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Kerwin Mungroo

Cape Cobras squad- Lizaad Williams, Dane Piedt, Dayyaan Galiem, Jason Smith, Dane Paterson, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Simon Khomari, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Tladi Bokako, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, David Bedingham

