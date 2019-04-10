×
CSA T20 Challenge, Match 5, Dolphins vs Lions: Dream11 prediction, playing XI updates & fantasy cricket tips - April 10th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy
OFFICIAL
Preview
203   //    10 Apr 2019, 11:10 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips
Fantasy Cricket Tips

After an astounding win over the Knights in their opening encounter, Dolphins are back in action and face a stern test in the form of a star-studded Lions side, consisting of the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen.

With a loss in their season opener, Lions would be desperate to turn things around and restart their campaign as they look to better their performances from previous years and go a long way in the tournament.

With Kingsmead playing host once again to the Dolphins, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Andile Phehlukwayo, Calvin Savage , Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Eathan Bosch, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Khaya Zondo, Lwandiswa Zuma, Morne van Wyk, Mthokozisi Shezi, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Lions

Craig Alexander, Aaron Phangiso, Temba Bavuma, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Yaseen Valli, Malusi Siboto, Dominic Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Migael Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton

Playing XI Updates:

Dolphins

Andile Phehlukwayo could return to the side at the expense of Zuma, who proved to be quite expensive against the Knights conceding 35 runs in just two overs.

Apart from the one change, the team looks fairly settled with a debutant, Marques Ackerman playing a mature knock to guide them home in the previous match.

Bowling also looks well equipped with Keshav Maharaj finally finding his groove with economical spells of bowling to his name in the last couple of weeks.

Possible XI: van Wyk(WK), Erwee, Ackerman, Zondo, Makhanya, Phehlukwayo, Chetty, Maharaj, Bosch, Dupavillon and Subrayen.

Lions

In spite of a loss against Cobras last week, Lions should persist with the same set of players with as many as six players playing for the South African national team in 2019.

The return of Beuran Hendricks bodes well for them with the likes of Mulder and Pretorius complementing him with their variations.

Temba Bavuma would be hopeful of a great performance alongside the in-form Dussen and Reeza Hendricks to kickstart their campaign this season.

Possible XI: Reeza, Rickelton (WK), Dussen, Bavuma(C), Mulder, Pretorius, Lubbe, Fortuin, Pongolo, Siboto, and Beuran Hendricks.

Match Details:

Dolphins vs Lions, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 5

10th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

The previous game in Durban saw both teams struggle for runs with only 267 runs being scored in the match. Strike rotation is key although a score between 150 and 160 should be competitive enough on a wicket such as this one where spinners should get some turn to utilize.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Morne van Wyk is a proven performer in the shortest format but with age not on his side, the in-form Ryan Rickelton could be the preferred option in this match.

Rickelton has performed well in the MSL and will be looking to build on those performances as the tournament progresses.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are must have players in the side with their records in the shortest format speaking for themselves while one of Sarel Erwee or Marques Ackerman should suffice in rounding off the batting department.

All-rounders: South African Internationals, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, and Andile Phehlukwayo are sure to bowl their full quota of overs with a wicket or two to show for as well along with a few meaty boundaries towards the end.

They should be backed in the team with their undeniable talent and expertise.

Bowlers: Beuran Hendricks is one of the better bowlers in this South African domestic circuit and along with Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin, he should be picked without any hesitation to complete a well-rounded fantasy team.

Captain: The duo of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen are due for a big one and should be in the running for captaincy as well while allrounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius are also outside options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Morne van Wyk(WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ethan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin and Prenalen Subrayen. Captain: Dwaine Pretorius

Dwijesh Reddy
OFFICIAL
An ardent cricket, football and WWE lover who loves to fantasize and dwell upon past glories, infinite possibilities and the present. Writer for SK Fantasy Cricket Mantra
