CSG vs DD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 21, 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies are set to take on the Dindigul Dragons in Match 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Both teams have shown promising performances so far in the tournament, making this encounter a highly anticipated one.

Chepauk Super Gillies, currently holding the fourth spot in the standings, had a strong start to the tournament with two consecutive victories. However, they faced a setback in their previous game against the Lyca Kovai Kings, where they suffered an eight-wicket defeat. Nevertheless, the Chepauk Super Gillies are determined to make a strong comeback and regain their winning momentum in this crucial match.

On the other hand, the Dindigul Dragons have been in superb form, winning both their matches and securing the top spot in the standings. In their previous game, they defeated the Madurai Panthers by seven wickets, displaying their dominance and consistency. The Dragons will be looking to continue their winning streak and maintain their position at the top of the table.

With both teams eager to secure a victory, this clash promises to be an exhilarating contest filled with fierce competition. Let's now take a closer look at the three CSG vs DD Dream11 captaincy picks for this high-stakes encounter.

#3 Baba Aparajith (CSG) - 9 credits

Baba Aparajith has been a vital player for the Chepauk Super Gillies, contributing both with the bat and ball. In his three outings, Aparajith has scored an impressive 87 runs and also picked up three wickets.

As an experienced campaigner, he brings stability and skill to the team, making him an excellent choice for the captaincy position in the CSG vs DD Dream11 lineup. Aparajith's ability to perform consistently in both departments of the game makes him a valuable asset for any fantasy team.

#2 Suboth Bhati (DD) - 7.5 credits

Suboth Bhati has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Chepauk Super Gillies in the tournament so far. With five wickets in just two games, Bhati has showcased his effectiveness as a bowler.

What sets him apart is his exceptional economy rate of only 3.77, highlighting his ability to control the game and restrict the opposition's scoring. Bhati's consistent wicket-taking ability and disciplined bowling make him an enticing captaincy pick for the CSG vs DD Dream11 match.

#1 Baba Indrajith (DD) - 9 credits

Baba Indrajith has been in sublime form with the bat for the Chepauk Super Gillies. In two outings, he has amassed 100 runs, including a brilliant unbeaten knock of 78 runs in the previous game.

Indrajith's experience and ability to score big runs make him a valuable asset in the middle order. His consistent performances make him a strong contender for the captaincy role in the CSG vs DD Dream11 team.

Overall, this clash promises to be a thrilling encounter with Baba Aparajit, Suboth Bhati, and Baba Indrajith being the three standout choices for the captaincy position in the CSG vs DD Dream11 team, given their consistent performances and impact on the game.

