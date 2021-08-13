CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Qualifier 2

Dindigul Dragons will take on Chennai Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The Dindigul Dragons will look to seal a place in the final with Hari Nishanth leading from the front with the bat. However, they will need to get past a strong Chepauk Super Gillies side, who are eager to make amends following their loss in Qualifier 1.

CSG vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

S Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh and L Vignesh

CSG XI

N Jagadeesan (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), S Radhakrishnan, R Sathish, S Harish Kumar, U Sasidev, R Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav and Dev Rahul

Match Details

CSG vs DD, TNPL 2021, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: August 13, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

Although a fresh pitch is expected for today's TNPL game, it should be on the slower side. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will have a huge say in the proceedings, given the nature of the pitch. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s DD vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan sparkled with a few boundaries in the previous TNPL game before throwing away his wicket. He will be itching to make amends for it today.

Batsman

C Hari Nishanth: C Hari Nishanth has been sensational with the bat for the Dragons, with his fifty handing his side the win in the previous game. One can bank on him to come up with yet another big knock against the likes of Sai Kishore and Siddharth.

All-rounders

R Vivek: R Vivek has been a star all-rounder with his explosive batting serving his side well. Given the nature of the pitch, he is a must-have in your CSG vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore had an off-day in the previous TNPL game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. One can bank on him to deliver the goods today as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction team

R Sathish (CSG): 487 points

Hari Nishanth (DD): 481 points

R Vivek (DD): 478 points

Important stats for CSG vs DD TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan: 225 runs in 8 TNPL 2021 matches; Bat Average: 32.14

Hari Nishanth: 312 runs in 8 TNPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 39.00

R Sai Kishore: 8 wickets in 5 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.00

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

CSG vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishanth, K Gandhi, S Radhakrishnan, R Srinivasan, R Vivek, R Suthesh, M Siddharth, R Sai Kishore, G Singh and M Silambarasan

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: R Vivek

CSG vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishanth, K Gandhi, S Radhakrishnan, M Hariharan, R Vivek, R Suthesh, M Siddharth, R Sai Kishore, G Singh and S Harish Kumar

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: C Hari Nishanth

Edited by Samya Majumdar