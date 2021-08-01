CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for TNPL match 19

Defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies will take on the Dindigul Dragons in match number 19 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are currently 5th in the standings having picked up 3 points from 3 games, courtesy of a win, draw (no result) and loss. Meanwhile, the Dindigul Dragons sit comfortably at the top of the points table undefeated in four games, courtesy of 3 wins and a draw (no result).

CSG vs DD Probable Playing 11s

Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Radhakrishnan, Kaushik Gandhi (C) S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander

Dindigul Dragons

C Hari Nishanth (C), Rajendran Vivek, Silambarasan, Mani Bharathi (wk), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh, Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, RS Mokit Hariharan, Rajhamany Srinivasan

Match Details

Match: CSG vs DD, TNPL

Date and Time: 1st August, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pitch Report

Spinners will be key here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with ample turn available on the surface. Dew is expected to play a part, and both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s CSG vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Narayan Jagadeesan:

The wicketkeeper batsman has been a key-performer for the Chepauk Super Gillies. The player has scored 147 runs in two innings so far and will be a key player for the Super Gillies in today's clash.

Batsmen

Swaminathan:

Swaminathan is yet to hit top gear having scored just 35 runs in 4 innings. The Dragons will hope the player can get a good score today as they look to continue their unbeaten run. The player, however, has contributed with his part-time bowling giving them breakthroughs.

C Hari Nishanth:

The captain is known as an explosive batsman and his performances in the tournament has been good, with the player ranked 3rd on the highest run scorers list. We expect the player to come up with another good performance in this game.

All-rounder

Rajagopal Sathish:

Rajagopal Sathish has been a key player for his side, especially with the ball. The 40-year-old has picked up six wickets with an economy of just 4.33

Sonu Yadav:

Sonu Yadav has been a great accomplice to Sathish, contributing with the ball. The player has picked up 3 wickets and the gillies will want him to strike again today.

Bowlers

Rangaraj Suthesh -

Rangaraj Suthesh finds himself on the top 5 wicket-takers list with six scalps to his name. The left-arm pacer has been very consistent and we can hope for a similar performance tonight.

Rajendran Vivek -

Vivek has contributed not just with the ball but also scored a brilliant half-century in the previous game with the bat. The player has shown the ability to clear the ropes at will and all eyes will be on him to perform with both the bat and ball

5 best players to pick in CSG vs DD Dream11 team

C Hari Nishanth - 272 points

Narayan Jagadeesan - 249 points

Rajagopal Sathish - 245 points

Rajendran Vivek - 224 points

Mani Bharathi - 204 points

Key stats for CSG vs DD Dream11 team

C Hari Nishanth - 4 matches, 179 runs

Narayan Jagadeesan - 2 matches, 147 runs

Rajagopal Sathish - 3 matches, 6 wickets

Rajendran Vivek - 4 matches, 3 wickets, 1 half centry

Mani Bharathi - 116 runs

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs DD Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Hari Nishanth, Rajagopal Sathish, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rajendran Vivek, Mani Bharathi, Hariharn, Rangaraj Suthesh, Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav

Captain: C Hari Nishanth Vice-captain: Rajagopal Sathish

CSG vs DD Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rajendran Vivek, Mani Bharathi, Hariharn, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Sujay, R Alexander, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, S Arun

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan Vice-captain: Rajendran Vivek

