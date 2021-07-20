CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's TNPL 2021 match - July 20th, 2021

The second game of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) sees the Chepauk Super Gillies commence their title defense against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, July 20.

The Super Gillies will be without R Sai Kishore, who is in Sri Lanka as a net bowler for the Indian cricket team. However, the two-time champions will be boosted by the addition of N Jagadeesan, who previously turned out for the Dindigul Dragons.

The Tamizhans (then known as the Karaikudi Kaalai) finished dead last in TNPL 2019, managing only one win from seven games. They have qualified for the playoffs twice in four seasons and will eye a return to form this year. Without Dinesh Karthik, who is on commentary duty in England, the Tamizhans will have to play out of their skins to challenge the Super Gillies.

Chepauk Super Gillies squad: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, RS Jaganath Sinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S, R Ajith Kumar

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans squad: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, Dinesh Karthik

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TNPL 2021 match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

#3 Manimaran Siddharth (Super Gillies)

Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth, who represents the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, is on the back of a decent domestic season with Tamil Nadu. He won the Man of the Match award in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and could be set for a breakthrough campaign in this year's TNPL.

While Siddharth isn't a bonafide wicket-taking option, he could be the lead bowler for the Super Gillies in the absence of Sai Kishore. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TNPL 2021 match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

#2 M Mohammed (Tiruppur Tamizhans)

Tamil Nadu pacer M Mohammed will lead the Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2021. The 29-year-old scalped eight wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year and even chipped in with 65 runs.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TNPL 2021 match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Mohammed could return a huge points haul.

#1 N Jagadeesan (Super Gillies)

The leading run-getter in TNPL history, N Jagadeesan will spearhead the Chepauk Super Gillies' title defense. The wicket-keeper tallied 448 runs in 10 games at an average of 64 during the 2019 edition of the league and has since made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings.

A player whose run-scoring is simply relentless in the TNPL, Jagadeesan is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TNPL 2021 match between the Chepauk Super Gillies and the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

