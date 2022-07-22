CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022 Match 25

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will take on iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in the 25th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Friday, July 22.
The Chepauk Super Gillies have been in good form in TNPL 2022. With four wins and two losses, they are second in the points table. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings with three wins and as many losses.
CSG vs ITT Probable Playing 11 today
Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Arun Kumar.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Aravind, Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Suresh Kumar, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja (wk), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, S Manigandan.
Match Details
CSG vs ITT, Match 25, TNPL 2022
Date & Time: July 22nd 2022, 7:15 PM IST
Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners will most probably find some turn and dominate proceedings as seen over the last few games.
Today’s CSG vs ITT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
N Jagadeesan has amassed 186 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 128.77.
Batter
Kaushik Gandhi has accumulated 183 runs in addition to taking one wicket.
All-rounders
R Sonu Yadav has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the TNPL 2022. He has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 161.01 and has five wickets to his name as well.
M Mohammed has taken seven wickets and mustered 84 runs in the tournament.
Bowler
Aswin Crist has picked up eight wickets in six TNPL 2022 matches so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Team
M Mohammed (ITT): 359 points
Kaushik Gandhi (CSG): 318 points
R Sonu Yadav (CSG): 316 points
N Jagadeesan (CSG): 297 points
Ashwin Crist (ITT): 286 points
Important stats for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Team
N Jagadeesan: 186 runs
R Sonu Yadav: 95 runs & 5 wickets
Kaushik Gandhi: 183 runs
M Mohammed: 84 runs & 7 wickets
Ashwin Crist: 8 wickets
CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction (TNPL 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, S Aravind, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist, R Alexander, S Mohan Prasath, Manimaran Siddharth.
Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, S Aravind, M Mohammed, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, Manimaran Siddharth.
Captain: R Sonu Yadav. Vice-captain: Aswin Crist.