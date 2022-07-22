CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022 Match 25

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will take on iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) in the 25th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Friday, July 22.

The Chepauk Super Gillies have been in good form in TNPL 2022. With four wins and two losses, they are second in the points table. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings with three wins and as many losses.

CSG vs ITT Probable Playing 11 today

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Arun Kumar.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Aravind, Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Suresh Kumar, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja (wk), R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, S Manigandan.

Match Details

CSG vs ITT, Match 25, TNPL 2022

Date & Time: July 22nd 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners will most probably find some turn and dominate proceedings as seen over the last few games.

Today’s CSG vs ITT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan has amassed 186 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 128.77.

Batter

Kaushik Gandhi has accumulated 183 runs in addition to taking one wicket.

All-rounders

R Sonu Yadav has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the TNPL 2022. He has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 161.01 and has five wickets to his name as well.

M Mohammed has taken seven wickets and mustered 84 runs in the tournament.

Bowler

Aswin Crist has picked up eight wickets in six TNPL 2022 matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Team

M Mohammed (ITT): 359 points

Kaushik Gandhi (CSG): 318 points

R Sonu Yadav (CSG): 316 points

N Jagadeesan (CSG): 297 points

Ashwin Crist (ITT): 286 points

Important stats for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Team

N Jagadeesan: 186 runs

R Sonu Yadav: 95 runs & 5 wickets

Kaushik Gandhi: 183 runs

M Mohammed: 84 runs & 7 wickets

Ashwin Crist: 8 wickets

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction (TNPL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, S Aravind, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist, R Alexander, S Mohan Prasath, Manimaran Siddharth.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: M Mohammed.

Dream11 Team for Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, S Aravind, M Mohammed, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, Maan Bafna, Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, Manimaran Siddharth.

Captain: R Sonu Yadav. Vice-captain: Aswin Crist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far