CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Chepauk Super Gillies will be up against Lyca Kovai Kings in the 24th match of the TNPL on Friday, August 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The Chepauk Super Gillies are climbing their way up the points table as they currently stand in second position with three wins and a loss. They defeated the Panthers by five wickets in their previous encounter and a win in this match too might see them at the top of the table.
On the other hand, Lyca Kovai Kings are in sixth position in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They were handed a two-run defeat by the Tamizhans in their last game and are in desperate need of a victory to secure a top-four finish.
CSG vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today
Chepauk Super Gillies
Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), Sonu Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, R Alexander
Lyca Kovai Kings
Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (C), Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, N Selva Kumaran, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran
Match Details
CSG vs LKK, TNPL 2021
Date and Time: 6th August, 7:30 pm IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is extremely helpful for the spin bowlers. Batting might be easier in the initial stages but as the pitch wears off, it’s the spinners who control the game. A total of around 150 in the first innings might be sufficient to grab a victory.
The team that wins the toss will most likely choose to bat first.
Today’s CSG vs LKK Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Narayan Jagadeesan: Jagadeesan has been brilliant with the bat for Chepauk, scoring 196 runs in four innings and is the fifth-highest run-getter of the tournament so far.
Batsmen
Sai Sudharshan: Sudharshan is the top run-getter of the tournament with 296 runs in five matches. He is a must-pick for today’s CSG vs LKK Dream11 team.
Kaushik Gandhi: Gandhi played a brilliant 64 run knock in the previous game to help Chepauk win the match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Tanwar: Tanwar has performed decently with the ball, grabbing six wickets in four innings. He can also provide crucial runs with the bat.
Rajgopal Satish: Satish has six wickets to his name in five games, including a brilliant five-wicket haul.
Bowlers
Ajith Ram: Ram has been a decent performer, scalping five wickets so far in the tournament. He could be a game-changer in today’s match.
Ravi Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore has been impressive with the ball, picking up five wickets in just two matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team
Sai Sudharshan: 435 points
Sridhar Raju: 395 points
Narayan Jagadeesan: 342 points
Rajgopal Satish: 284 points
Abhishek Tanwar: 238 points
Important stats for CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team
Sai Sudharshan: 5 matches, 296 runs
Sridhar Raju: 5 matches, 228 runs
Narayan Jagadeesan: 4 matches, 196 runs
Ravi Sai Kishore: 2 matches, 5 wickets
Rajgopal Satish: 5 matches, 6 wickets
CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Narayan Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharshan, Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Rajgopal Satish, Abhishek Tanwar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram, V Yudheeswaran
Captain: Sai Sudharshan Vice-Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Narayan Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharshan, Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajgopal Satish, Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, Ravi Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram, V Yudheeswaran
Captain: Ravi Sai Kishore Vice-Captain: Sridhar Raju