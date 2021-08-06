CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Chepauk Super Gillies will be up against Lyca Kovai Kings in the 24th match of the TNPL on Friday, August 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are climbing their way up the points table as they currently stand in second position with three wins and a loss. They defeated the Panthers by five wickets in their previous encounter and a win in this match too might see them at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Lyca Kovai Kings are in sixth position in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They were handed a two-run defeat by the Tamizhans in their last game and are in desperate need of a victory to secure a top-four finish.

CSG vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), Sonu Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, R Alexander

Lyca Kovai Kings

Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (C), Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, N Selva Kumaran, S Ajith Ram, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Match Details

CSG vs LKK, TNPL 2021

Date and Time: 6th August, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is extremely helpful for the spin bowlers. Batting might be easier in the initial stages but as the pitch wears off, it’s the spinners who control the game. A total of around 150 in the first innings might be sufficient to grab a victory.

The team that wins the toss will most likely choose to bat first.

Today’s CSG vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Narayan Jagadeesan: Jagadeesan has been brilliant with the bat for Chepauk, scoring 196 runs in four innings and is the fifth-highest run-getter of the tournament so far.

Batsmen

Sai Sudharshan: Sudharshan is the top run-getter of the tournament with 296 runs in five matches. He is a must-pick for today’s CSG vs LKK Dream11 team.

Kaushik Gandhi: Gandhi played a brilliant 64 run knock in the previous game to help Chepauk win the match.

All-rounders

Abhishek Tanwar: Tanwar has performed decently with the ball, grabbing six wickets in four innings. He can also provide crucial runs with the bat.

Rajgopal Satish: Satish has six wickets to his name in five games, including a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Bowlers

Ajith Ram: Ram has been a decent performer, scalping five wickets so far in the tournament. He could be a game-changer in today’s match.

Ravi Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore has been impressive with the ball, picking up five wickets in just two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Sai Sudharshan: 435 points

Sridhar Raju: 395 points

Narayan Jagadeesan: 342 points

Rajgopal Satish: 284 points

Abhishek Tanwar: 238 points

Important stats for CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Sai Sudharshan: 5 matches, 296 runs

Sridhar Raju: 5 matches, 228 runs

Narayan Jagadeesan: 4 matches, 196 runs

Ravi Sai Kishore: 2 matches, 5 wickets

Rajgopal Satish: 5 matches, 6 wickets

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Narayan Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharshan, Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Rajgopal Satish, Abhishek Tanwar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram, V Yudheeswaran

Captain: Sai Sudharshan Vice-Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Narayan Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharshan, Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajgopal Satish, Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, Ravi Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram, V Yudheeswaran

Captain: Ravi Sai Kishore Vice-Captain: Sridhar Raju

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee