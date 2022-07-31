CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Final

The final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday, July 31.

After a month of thrilling TNPL action, it has come down to defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings to battle it out for the title. Super Gillies have been impressive this season, with the likes of Sai Kishore and Kaushik Gandhi stepping up in times of need. However, the Lyca Kovai Kings are also equally formidable, with Shahrukh Khan leading them admirably. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, making for an absolute thriller at the SNR College Ground on Sunday.

CSG vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, Balu Surya, R Divakar, U Mukilesh, S Ajith Ram and Manish Ravi.

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

Match Details

CSG vs LKK, TNPL 2022, Final

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in Coimbatore with the previous fixture seeing over 400 runs being scored between Kovai and Nellai. There is not much swing available for the bowlers early on, enabling batters to go on the attack from ball one. However, the pitch should slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put up a good total on the board.

Today’s CSG vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan is a household name on the Tamil Nadu cricketing circuit, but he has not been at his best this season. Although Jagadeesan has had his moments in TNPL 2022, he is still due for a big one. Given his knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju: Ganga Sridhar Raju has looked in good form over the last few matches, coming up with handy knocks alongside Suresh Kumar. He is an explosive batter who is capable of scoring quick runs in the powerplay phase. With his experience also bound to come into play, Sridhar Raju could be backed to score some runs today.

All-rounders

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan was the star of the show in Lyca Kovai Kings' Qualifier win over Nellai Royal Kings, scoring a match-winning fifty. Apart from his obvious batting talent, Shahrukh has been a force to be reckoned with on the bowling form this season. Given his all-round skills and form, he is a must-have in your CSG vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore has been one of the standout players for Chepauk Super Gillies, excelling with the ball in the powerplay and middle overs. In addition to his bowling exploits, Kishore has taken up the floater's role and come up with handy knocks for the Super Gillies. With the conditions suiting Sai Kishore's skill-set, he is another valuable pick in your CSG vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Important stats for CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Kaushik Gandhi - 225 runs in 8 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 28.12

Shahrukh Khan - 165 runs and 11 wickets in 9 TNPL 2022 matches

Sai Sudharsan - 271 runs in 9 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 45.17

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddarth and Balu Surya.

Captain: Sai Sudharsan. Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore.

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, S Radhakrishnan, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, R Sai Kishore, Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddarth and S Ajith Ram.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: Shahrukh Khan.

