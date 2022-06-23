CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) take on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Thursday, June 23.

Defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies will start another TNPL season as the hot favorites, owing to their well-constructed roster. While the likes of N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and Sandeep Warrier boast IPL experience, they have got some exciting youngsters to complement their big guns as well. However, the Super Gillies come across a resourceful Nellai Royal Kings side, who have a good blend of youth and experience. With the likes of Baba Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav to fall back on, the Royals Kings will fancy their chances of a win, making for a entertaining start to the all-new TNPL season in Tirunelveli.

CSG vs NRK Probable Playing 11 Today

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

NRK XI

Baba Aparajith (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (wk), M Rooban Raj, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, T Veeramani, V Athisayaraj Davidson and Trilok Nag.

Match Details

CSG vs NRK, TNPL 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd June 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch is on the cards with there being ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball should move around, keeping the pacers interested. While the batters will look to keep wickets in hand, the spinners will have a major say in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a part in the second innings.

Today’s CSG vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan is a household name in the TNPL, given his performances in previous seasons. He was the star of their trophy-winning campaign last time around, scoring a fine fifty in the final. With Jagadeesan being one of the better players of pace in the competition, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith had a good season last time around, being used as a finisher by the Nellai Royal Kings. While Indrajith is expected to keep wickets, his ability to take on the spinners in the middle overs will be key. With some experience to fall back on as well, Indrajith can be backed to put in a good performance today.

All-rounders

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore comes into the tournament on the back of a successful IPL campaign with the Gujarat Titans, impressing with his bowling exploits. The lanky spinner can extract turn and discomforting bounce off the surface. With Kishore likely to be used as a floater in the batting unit, he is a must-have in your CSG vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

V Athisayaraj Davidson: Athisayaraj Davidson is an experienced campaigner who has a few seasons of TNPL cricket under his belt. Although he didn't have the best of seasons last time around, Davidson is known for his ability to nail yorkers and use his variations to good effect. With the pitch suiting his bowling as well, he is a good addition to your CSG vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSG vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Baba Indrajith (NRK)

V Athisayaraj Davidson (NRK)

Important stats for CSG vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Kaushik Gandhi - 208 runs in 10 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 23.11

R Sai Kishore - 12 wickets in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 13.67

Baba Aparajith - 181 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 30.17

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL)

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions #1 - TNPL.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, P Ranjan Paul, B Indrajith, U Sasidev, L Suryaprakash, K Gandhi, B Aparajith, S Yadav, R Sai Kishore, A Davidson and M Siddharth.

Captain: R Sai Kishore. Vice-captain: S Yadav.

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions #2 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, P Ranjan Paul, B Indrajith, R Sonu Yadav, L Suryaprakash, K Gandhi, B Aparajith, S Yadav, R Sai Kishore, A Davidson and S Warrier.

Captain: B Aparajith. Vice-captain: N Jagadeesan.

