CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction:  Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for TNPL 2021 T20 match

Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will lock horns in the sixth match of TNPL 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday.

Defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies are entering this season with high expectations from experts and fans.

Unfortunately, their first game of the season ended without a result. However, the Chepauk side will be keen to keep that aside and start afresh in their upcoming encounter against the Kings.

Meanwhile, the Nellai Royal Kings started the tournament with a forgetful outing against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. The Kings lost to the Warriors by a whopping 74-run margin after displaying poor performances in all three departments.

The Kings have had three valuable days to get back to the drawing board and plan things properly to add some crucial wins before it gets too late.

Squads to choose from

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan, S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, B Arun, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Ajith Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Nilesh Subramanian, Jaganath Sinivas, Arun Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, V Santhanasekar, Sai Prakash, H Prashid Akash, S Vijay Kumar

Nellai Royal Kings

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Arjun Murthy, Sanjay Yadav, Sharun Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Mohan Abhinav, Ragu Vivek, T Veeramani, NS Harish, M Sarath Kumar, Sarathraj, Ashwath Mukumthan, Trilok Nag, Chandran Suresh, Jitendra Kumar, Rohit Ram, S Senthil Nathan

Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (c), Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, B Arun, R Alexander

Nellai Royal Kings

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Arjun Murthy, Sanjay Yadav, Sharun Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Mohan Abhinav

Match Details

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs. Nellai Royal Kings, Match 6

Date and Time (IST): July 24, 2021, 3:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch report

Interestingly, medium pacers are getting their fair share on this slow Chepauk wicket. 150 will be a winning total, with teams batting first having a good win record. Chasing sides have to spend some time before going for their shots.

This is the first day game of the tournament, and it will be interesting to watch how things pan out.

CSG vs. NRK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSG vs. NRK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Sharun Kumar

Captain: Rajagopal Sathish Vice-captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

CSG vs. NRK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sri Neranjan, Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Sharun Kumar

Captain: Baba Aparajith Vice-captain: Laxmesha Suryaprakash

Edited by Arjun Panchadar