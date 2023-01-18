CT vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the SA20 2023 will see MI Cape Town (CT) take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction.

MI Cape Town have blown hot and cold this season with two wins in four matches. While their bowling unit has consistently delivered the goods, MI Cape Town have struggled for consistency on the batting front.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, got their first win of the season at the expense of MI Cape Town courtesy of a fine knock from Aiden Markram. They have a well-balanced side filled with the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen holding the key.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for a cracking contest at Newlands.

CT vs EAC Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 12

MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns in the 12th match of SA20 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CT vs EAC, SA20 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

CT vs SEC pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 12

Although the first innings scores at Newlands this season read 142,152 and 105, a fresh pitch should be expected for this game. Newlands has historically favored pacers, with this season already seeing seven wickets fall across six innings at the venue. Pacers have accounted for 73 percent of the wickets this season. Chasing is the norm at Newlands, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 133

2nd-innings score: 135

CT vs EAC probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen and Olly Stone/Waqar Salamkheil.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Roelof van der Merwe, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen and Ottneil Baartman.

CT vs EAC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Grant Roelofsen (4 matches, 65 runs, Average: 21.67)

Grant Roelofsen has blown hot and cold with the bat, scoring 65 runs in three innings. Despite not batting at the top of the order, Roelofsen has contributed with handy cameos in the middle order. With Roelofsen capable of taking on the bowlers and scoring quick runs, he is a top pick for your CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aiden Markram (3 matches, 101 runs, SR: 140.28)

Aiden Markram comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against MI Cape Town, scoring a fifty and picking up two wickets. Markram is striking at 140.28 in SA20, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer and Markram likely to bowl a few overs, he is a must-have in your CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (35 T20Is, 158 runs, 41 wickets)

Sam Curran is yet to fire with the bat despite batting higher up the order than usual. Curran has 44 runs and two wickets in four matches, with both of his wickets coming in the previous game against the Sunrisers. With Curran likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he is another top pick in your CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sisanda Magala (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.00)

Sisanda Magala has been brilliant with the ball for the Sunrisers, picking up five wickets in three matches. He is averaging 17.00 with an economy of 7.08 with the ball, impressing in both the powerplay and death overs. With Magala having decent experience under his belt, he should be a good addition to your CT vs

CT vs EAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 29 runs off just 22 balls. Although he has not scored many runs in SA20, Van der Dussen is MI Cape Town's best batter with 1044 runs in 41 T20Is. With the South African due gor a big score, he is a top captaincy pick in your CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs has scores of 30 (18), 12 (10), and 23 (11) in the tournament, showing signs of form. The South African batter has all the shots in the books and is known for his explosiveness in the backend of the innings. With Stubbs looking good for a big one, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain of your CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CT vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rassie van der Dussen 1044 runs in 41 T20Is Rashid Khan 3 wickets in 4 matches Sam Curran 2 wickets in 4 matches Aiden Markram 101 runs in 3 matches Ottneil Baartman 7 wickets in 3 matches

CT vs EAC match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 12

Marco Jansen has blown hot and cold in SA20 so far, proving to be a touch expensive. However, he is a lethal new-ball bowler capable of picking up wickets consistently in the powerplay. With conditions being good for pacers, Jansen is a viable choice for your CT vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CT vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (c), Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Rashid Khan, Ottneil Baartman

CT vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CT vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (vc), Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Sam Curran (c), Marco Jansen, George Linde, James Fuller

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Rashid Khan

