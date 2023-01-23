CT vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of the SA20 2023 will see MI Cape Town (CT) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction.

The Pretoria Capitals sit pretty at the top of the table with four wins in five matches at the time of writing. The Capitals have relied heavily on the opening duo of Will Jacks and Phil Salt with the bat, with their bowling attack also hitting its strides in recent matches.

MI Cape Town, meanwhile, are in the mix for a top-four finish with three wins in six matches. While their bowling attack has been crucial to their fortunes, MI Cape Town will hope for their star trio of Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen and Sam Curran to step up with the bat.

With both sides keen to boost their playoff chances, a cracking game is on the cards in Cape Town.

CT vs PRE Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 20

MI Cape Town and the Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the 20th match of SA20 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CT vs PRE, SA20 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

CT vs PRE pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 20

The pitch at Newlands is a good one to bat on despite the average first-innings score reading 143 this season. The pacers have picked up the majority of the wickets at the venue, with almost 20 percent of them falling in the powerplay phase. There should be some extra bounce on offer as well, bringing the spinners into play. All four matches have been won by sides batting second this season, enticing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

1st-innings score: 143

2nd-innings score: 144

CT vs PRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Odean Smith.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius/Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje and Adil Rashid.

CT vs PRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Grant Roelofsen (6 matches, 155 runs, Average: 31.00)

Grant Roelofsen is another talented batter who has scored 155 runs in five innings at an average of 31.00. Although his strike rate leaves some room for improvement, Roleofsen has held his own in the top order. With the in-form batter doing well at Newlands earlier in the tournament, Roelofsen is a top pick for your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks (5 matches, 204 runs, Average: 40.80)

Will Jacks is the leading runscorer at the time of writing, scoring 204 runs at an average of 40.80. Jacks is also striking at over 150, holding him in good stead. Although he has not been used as much, Jacks is also a handy off-spinner who can take a wicket or two. With Jacks in brilliant form, he is a fine addition to your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (35 T20Is, 158 runs, 41 wickets)

Sam Curran has not been in the best of form in SA20 with less than 60 runs and only a couple of wickets to his name. However, he has shown signs of returning to form with the bat. With the conditions suiting Curran at Newlands, he can be backed in your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 10.80)

Anrich Nortje has been in fiery form with the ball, claiming 10 wickets in five matches. He is averaging 10.80 with an economy rate of less than eight in SA20. Nortje has used his raw pace to perfection, picking up wickets in the middle and death overs. With there being some help available early on for pacers, Nortje is a must-have in your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen is showing signs of returning to form of late, scoring 82 runs in his last three outings for MI Cape Town. He is one of the better players on the South African circuit with some experience under his belt as well. With Van der Dussen due for a big score in SA20, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is another South African international who has not had the best of times in SA20. He has struggled against raw pace in the powerplay phase, even being demoted to No. 4 to maximize his potential. He has a T20 strike rate of 130 and is well and truly capable of scoring big runs, making him a fine captaincy pick in your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CT vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Dewald Brevis 135 runs in 6 matches Rashid Khan 5 wickets in 6 matches Kagiso Rabada 7 wickets in 4 matches Will Jacks 204 runs in 5 matches Anrich Nortje 10 wickets in 5 matches

CT vs PRE match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 20

Rashid Khan is back in form for MI Cape Town with figures of 1/16 against the Paarl Royals in his previous outing. Although he has been a touch expensive at times, Rashid is beginning to excel with the ball, and given his T20 record, he is a top pick for your CT vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

CT vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CT vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rilee Rossouw (vc), Dewald Brevis, Will Jacks

All-rounders: James Neesham, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Anrich Nortje

CT vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CT vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw (vc), Will Jacks

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, George Linde

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (c), Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

