CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 24

Canterbury Kings (CTB) will take on Auckland Aces (AA) in the 24th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Tuesday.

The Auckland Aces extended their winning streak in the tournament's second set, winning five of their seven games. They lead the points table with 100 points from seven matches.

The Canterbury Kings are coming off a draw with Otago. They have won three games this season and are currently ranked second in the points table.

All eyes will be on Chad Bowes, their opening batter who scored a brilliant century in the previous match.

CTB vs AA Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie (c), Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, ZG Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Sean Davey, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, William Orourke

AA XI

William O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Cole Briggs, Flynn Sumpter, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (c & wk), Olly Pringle, William Somerville, Simon Keene, Louis Delport, Jordan Sussex, Ross ter Braak

Match Details

CTB vs AA, Plunket Shield 2021-22, Match 24

Date and Time: April 12, 2022, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Pitch Report

Sutcliffe Oval is a batting-friendly wicket that is expected to help the batters once again. Early on, the pacers will have little help, and the spinners will have to work hard for their wickets.

Today's CTB vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Horne: He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has scored 2033 runs at an average of 50.75 in four games. He has also proven to be fine behind the stumps.

Batters

Chad Bowes: Bowes is in great form and looked stunning with the bat in the previous game, scoring 100 runs at a strike rate of 59.52, including 12 fours. His side is expected to rely upon him in upcoming games as well.

All-rounders

Sean Solia: Sean Solia is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and can be a great pick for your CTB vs AA Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 271 runs at an average of 67.75 and has also taken ten wickets in four games.

Bowlers

Simon Keene: Keene is a wicket-taking bowler with 23 wickets to his name at an average of 12.48 this season, and is quite handy with the bat as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Ross ter Braak (AA) – 132 points

Fraser Sheat (CTB) – 155 points

Flynn Sumpter (AA) – 73 points

William Somerville (AA) – 324 points

Ken McClure (CTB) – 82 points

Important stats for CTB vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Will Williams: 21 wickets and 50 runs in three matches.

Cole McConchie: 104 runs and two in three matches.

William O Donnel: 98 runs in three matches.

CTB vs AA Dream11 Prediction Today

CTB vs AA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Flynn Sumpter, Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, William O'Donnell, William Somerville, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Simon Keene

Captain: Sean Solia. Vice-captain: Simon Keene

CTB vs AA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Horne, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Flynn Sumpter, Cole McConchie, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, William O'Donnell, William Somerville, Will Williams, Simon Keene

Captain: Sean Solia. Vice-captain: Ben Horne.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar