CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Plunket Shield match - October 23rd, 2021

Canterbury and Central Stags will lock horns in the season opener at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Canterbury have won the Plunket Shield title 20 times. They would be eager to add one more title with several impressive players stacked on their side. Canterbury enter the tournament as defending champions, having topped the points table last season with 109 points.

Meanwhile, the Central Stags didn’t cause much damage last season as they finished in the fifth spot with just 56 points. They failed to come up with collective performances, which resulted in a poor season. However, the Central Stags have 11 titles to their name and will be aiming to add one more trophy this season.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CTB vs CS contest.

Tom Latham

Tom Latham has an impressive first-class record. He will look to improve further with several Test matches lined up in their home season in the near future. Tom has an average of 43 as an opener in first-class cricket.

Latham’s highest first-class individual score of 264* would give nightmares to the bowlers. The Kiwi player would be eager to settle down before going for a big score in the tournament opener against the Stags.

#2 Will Young (CS)

Will Young

With Ross Taylor set to miss the first round of matches, the onus will be on Will Young to score some crucial runs for the Central Stags. Young is a bright prospect, and a regular player in the current Blackcaps Test side as well.

Will Young possesses an average of 43 in first-class cricket. He is a promising middle-order batter for his side. Young has 5506 runs in his kitty and would be eager to add a lot of runs this season.

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell, an impressive all-rounder, can be a useful batter down the order when the chips are down early in the innings. He is known for his calm and cool batting, and can steady the innings with his willow wielding.

Moreover, Mitchell is a decent bowler to bank upon. He has 89 wickets in 81 first-class matches, and would improve his tally this season. Mitchell has also scored more than 4200 runs with the willow in first-class cricket.

