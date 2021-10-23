CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield, Match 2

The Canterbury Kings (CTB) will lock horns with Central Stags (CS) in the second match of the Plunket Shield at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Canterbury enjoyed a fantastic Plunket Shield campaign last term, finishing as champions with five wins from their eight matches. The Central Stags, on the other hand, also had a decent tournament last time around. They finished second in the Plunket Shield points table despite managing to win only two out of their eight matches. The last time both teams faced each other, the match ended in a draw.

CTB vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Cam Fletcher (WK), Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat, Will Williams.

CS XI

Dane Cleaver (WK), Greg Hay (C), Tom Bruce, Ben Smith, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Joey Field, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox.

Match Details

CTB vs CS, Plunket Shield, Match 2

Date and Time: 23th October 2021, 03:00 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Hagley Oval is a sporting one, offering something for both the batters and bowlers. Spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s CTB vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Latham is a quality batter who can consistently score runs, having amassed 8668 runs in 126 first-class matches at an average of 42.90.

Batters

Henry Nicholls: Nicholls has scored 5436 runs in 91 matches at an average of 40.00. He is a reliable batter with international experience under his belt.

Greg Hay: Hay can play a crucial role for the Central Stags and is expected to contribute well in the upcoming Plunket Shield encounter. He has scored 5964 runs in 87 matches in his first-class career.

All-rounders

Doug Bracewell: Bracewell can provide you with some valuable points with his all-round performance. He has scored 3778 runs while also picking up 334 wickets in 309 first-class matches.

Cole McConchie: McConchie is a handy all-rounder whose bowling ability adds balance and depth to the Central Stags' camp. He has scored 2078 runs and scalped 35 wickets in 43 first-class matches.

Bowlers

Matt Henry: Henry is one of the most experienced bowlers who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He has scalped a staggering 314 wickets in just 74 first-class matches.

Blair Tickner: Tickner is a genuine wicket-taker who can trouble batters in this game. He has taken 148 wickets in 52 first-class matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Latham (CTB)

Henry Nicholls (CTB)

Doug Bracewell (CS)

Brad Scmulian (CS)

Matt Henry (CTB)

Important Stats for CTB vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Latham: 8668 runs in 126 matches; SR - 49.90

Henry Nicholls: 5436 runs in 91 matches; SR - 51.80

Doug Bracewell: 3778 runs and 334 wickets in 309 matches; SR - 57.40 and ER - 3.31

Brad Scmulian: 1352 runs and 21 wickets in 22 matches; SR - 58.30 and ER - 2.82

Matt Henry: 314 wickets in 74 matches; ER - 3.06

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (Plunket Shield)

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction - Plunket Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Leo Carter, Greg Hay, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Will Williams.

Captain: Brad Schmulian. Vice-captain: Tom Latham.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction - Plunket Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Chad Bowes, Greg Hay, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Cole McConchie, Brad Schmulian, Ed Nutall, Will Williams, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox.

Captain: Brad Schmulian. Vice-captain: Doug Bracewell.

