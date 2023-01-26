CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022/23, Match 23

Canterbury Kings (CTB) will be up against Central Stags (CTB) in Match 23 of the Super Smash 2022/23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday (January 27). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 23.

Canterbury Kings have had a decent campaign so far. They have played seven matches and have four wins to their name. With 16 points, they are third in the table, level on points with Otago. Canterbury have won all of their last three games.

Central Stags, meanwhile, are on top of the table. They have won four of their seven matches while another game has ended without a result. Central Stags have amassed 18 points but will come into this game after losing their last match against Otago by four runs.

CTB vs CS Match Details, Match 23

The Match 23 of Super Smash 2022/23 will be played on 27th January at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs CS, Super Smash 2022/23, Match 23

Date and Time: 27 January, 2022, 7:30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CTB vs CS Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval has been a balanced wicket where both batters and bowlers have found some assistance. The fast bowlers will enjoy bowling on this track and batters need to be mindful of their shot selection, especially early on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 147

Average second-innings score: 145.3

CTB vs CS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canterbury Kings: W-W-W-L-L

Central Stags: L-W-NR-W-W

CTB vs CS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Canterbury Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Kings Probable Playing 11

Mitchell Hay, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Zak Foulkes, Blake Coburn, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke, Edward Nuttall.

Central Stags Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Central Stags Probable Playing 11

Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Brad Schmulian, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole, Liam Dudding.

CTB vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cam Fletcher (7 matches, 134 runs, Strike Rate: 128.85)

Cam Fletcher could prove to be a nice wicket-keeper choice for your CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 134 runs so far at a strike rate close to 128.85 and has an average of 44.67.

Top Batter pick

Chad Bowes (7 matches, 193 runs, Strike Rate: 147.33)

Chad Bowes is the leading run-scorer for Canterbury Kings. He has scored 193 runs in seven innings and has a great strike rate of over 147. Bowes has also batted with an average of 38.60.

Top All-rounder pick

Zak Foulkes (3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.17)

Despite playing just three games, Zak Foulkes has already been quite impactful with the ball in hand. He has collected seven wickets in three games and has an economy rate of 6.17.

Top Bowler pick

Jayden Lennox (6 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.59)

Jayden Lennox is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. He has already scalped 10 wickets in just six games and has an economy rate of 7.59.

CTB vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Josh Clarkson

Josh Clarkson could prove to be wonderful in both departments for his side. He has slammed 183 runs at an average of 45.75 and has a terrific strike rate close to 195. Clarkson has also taken two wickets. Clarkson could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce has been responsible with the bat in hand. He has made 110 runs at a strike rate close to 140. Bruce also has six wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Tom Bruce 110 runs and 6 wickets 364 points Josh Clarkson 183 runs and 2 wickets 357 points Jayden Lennox 10 wickets 332 points Raymond Toole 11 wickets 317 points Cam Fletcher 134 runs 301 points

CTB vs CS match expert tips

Josh Clarkson has been in top form with the bat and is also reliable with the ball in hand. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head-to-Head League

CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher.

Batter: Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, Leo Carter.

All-rounder: Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie.

Bowler: Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Brett Randell, Will O’Rourke.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher.

Batter: Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, Leo Carter, Ross Taylor.

All-rounder: Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie.

Bowler: Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Brett Randell.

