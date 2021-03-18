CTB vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Plunket Shield Match - Mar 19, 2021

Match 18 of the Plunket Shield 2020-21 will have current leaders Canterbury take on the Central Districts at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Friday.

Canterbury have been the team to beat this season with four wins and no losses in five outings. Riding on their bowling attack's performances, Canterbury look well on course to seal top spot in this year's competition.

They will be without Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham, who are away on national duty. But with the likes of captain Cole McConchie and Will Williams in decent form, Canterbury will be fancying a win in this contest.

As for the Central Districts, they come into this game on the back of a stunning 60-run win over Wellington. Although the Stags cannot avail Will Young's services due to national duty, they possess a well-balanced side capable of beating the table-toppers. With Tom Bruce and George Worker's experience to fall back on, the Central Districts will look to add another win and climb up the points table.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although one might fancy the Stags' chances given the absence of as many as four star players on the Canterbury roster. Nevertheless, a cracking game of cricket beckons as both teams look to seal a win in Rangiora over the next few days.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cameron Fletcher, Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lorton, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams

Central Stags

Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben Wheeler, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker

Predicted Playing 11

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Cam Fletcher (WK), Cole McConchie (C), Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall and Jackson Latham

Central Stags

George Worker, Greg Hay (C), Tom Bruce, Dean Cleaver (WK), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Brad Schmulian and Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Central Stags, Match 18

Date: 19th March 2021, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

Mainpower Oval is known to favor the pacers and shouldn't be any different in this game. Extra bounce and swing will be on offer for the pacers, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle. As the game progresses, the spinners could come into play, although both teams are likely to field a pace-heavy attack. Both teams will look to make full use of the bowling-friendly conditions upon winning the toss on Friday.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CTB vs CS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Fletcher, L Carter, G Hay, T Bruce, C Bowes, D Bracewell, F Sheat, G Worker, R Toole, W Williams and B Tickner

Captain: D Bracewell, Vice-Captain: L Carter

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Cleaver, L Carter, G Hay, T Bruce, C Bowes, D Bracewell, F Sheat, C McConchie, R Toole, W Williams and B Tickner

Captain: T Bruce, Vice-Captain: D Bracewell