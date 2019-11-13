CTB vs JOZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 14th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 13 Nov 2019, 19:10 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips.

In a repeat of the season opener, Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars lock horns once again on Thursday. Both teams come into this game on the back of a loss. Cape Town Blitz has won one of their two games so far, which was against Jozi Stars. With revenge on their minds, Jozi Stars will hope for a quick turnaround with their backs up against the wall.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, Jozi Stars will be slight favourites for this game given their greater balance within the squad. All in all, a cracking encounter awaits between the sides at the Newlands on Thursday.

Squads to choose from:

Cape Town Blitz:

Quinton de Kock (C), Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Janneman Malan, Dale Steyn, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, David Bedingham, Vernon Philander, Marques Ackerman, Gregory Mahlokwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Khwezi Gumede

Jozi Stars:

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Lizaad Williams.

Playing XI Updates:

Cape Town Blitz:

Advertisement

Wahab Riaz's arrival means Moeen Ali wouldn't be part of the game today with the Pakistan pacer expected to feature alongside Dale Steyn and Anrich Nortje in what is arguably the best bowling trio in the league, on paper. Their batting unit will rely on the expertise of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan, who has already made a mark on MSL 2019.

Liam Livingstone should slot in at number three with David Bedingham in line for an MSL debut. With a number of all-rounders flooding the middle order, Cape Town Blitz has ample batting depth and will fancy their chances heading into this game.

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Malan, Livingstone, Bedingham, Nawaz, Linde, Mgijima, Steyn, Riaz, Nortje and Magala.

Jozi Stars:

A couple of changes are in order for the Stars with two losses to show for their efforts in the first week of MSL 2019. While Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma are critical to their team, Rassie van der Dussen and Christian haven't been able to finish games so far. Considering their form and ability, they are well and truly capable of seeing out games. Nevertheless, they will need the likes of Harmer and Rabada to also use the long handle if required. Delano Potgieter could be given another opportunity while the same cannot be said for Paterson, with Duanne Olivier waiting on the sidelines.

Possible XI: Gayle, Hendricks, Bavuma (C), Dussen, Christian, Rickelton (WK), Harmer, Potgieter, Phangiso, Rabada and Olivier.

Match Details:

Cape Town Blitz vs Jozi Stars, Mzanzi Super League 2019, Match 6.

14th November 2019, 9:00 PM IST.

Newlands, Cape Town.

Pitch Report:

The Newlands is known for high-scoring games and it should be no different on Thursday. Although a few clouds could make an appearance during the game, rain shouldn't be much of a threat for this game. While the pacers will get some help from the overlying conditions, batting second would be ideal for either side.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the obvious choice for this slot with Ryan Rickelton batting very deep in the Jozi Stars batting unit. De Kock has also shown glimpses of what he is capable of with the south-paw due for a big score in the MSL. Although Rickelton could be picked to accommodate more established players in the other departments, De Kock is a must have player in the side.

Batsmen: Like De Kock, Chris Gayle has looked in ominous touch without making any big runs at the top of the order. Thursday could well be his day with the Jozi Stars banking on their star overseas player to fire. Along with Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma are also great options while Janneman Malan is one to watch out from the Cape Town Blitz side.

All-rounders: Daniel Christian and Liam Livingstone are capable of scoring runs at an alarming rate. With their bowling ability also bound to come to the fore, they are invaluable assets to any fantasy team. Along with the overseas duo, George Linde also warranties a place in the side with the all-rounder picking three wickets in his previous match against Paarl Rocks.

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje picked three wickets as well in their loss to Paarl Rocks. Nevertheless, Nortje looks good more wickets on Thursday and should make the cut for this game. Along with them, the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn are also handy options to have in the side. While Aaron Phangiso also did well his first match in MSL 2019, Wahab Riaz is a valuable pick as well with his pinch hitting ability also being crucial.

Captain: Chris Gayle and Quinton de Kock are bound to feature in most fantasy teams. Both of them have a great record in the T20 format at the top of the order. With their penchant for big runs, both of them are viable candidates for captaincy while Daniel Christian could also have a say in the outcome of the game with both bat and ball.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Chris Gayle, Temba Bavuma, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Daniel Christian, Liam Livingstone, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Aaron Phangiso. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Daniel Christian.