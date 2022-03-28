CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021/22, Match 21

Canterbury will take on Otago Volts in the 21st match of the Plunket Shield 2021/22 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora on Tuesday.

With three wins, one loss and two draws in six matches, Canterbury have been in decent form in the competition. They are second in the table as things stand. Their previous encounter against Central Districts ended in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Otago are fourth in the table. They have won two matches and lost on four occasions. Seven of their games have ended in draws. Otago suffered a 158-run loss to Auckland in their previous match.

CTB vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie(c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher(w), ZG Foulkes, Theo van Woerkom, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, William O'Rourke

OV XI

Match Details

CTB vs OV, Plunket Shield 2021/22, Match 21

Date and Time: 29th March, 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s CTB vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat. Fletcher scored a half-century in the second innings against Northern Districts.

Batters

Nick Kelly is having a fantastic season and is the leading run-getter in the Plunket Shield. He has amassed 652 runs in seven matches at an average of 59.

Hamish Rutherford has also been in great form and has scored 502 runs so far at an average of 45. The opening batter will be looking for a big knock in this match.

All-rounders

Cole McConchie is a great all-rounder who can prop up with important contributions. He has plenty of experience and will be expected to make it count.

Bowlers

Will Williams is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury. He has scalped 17 wickets in six matches and will be hoping to pick up more victims here.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kelly (OV) – 550 points

Hamish Rutherford (OV) – 370 points

Dale Phillips (OV) – 355 points

Travis Muller (OV) – 302 points

Cam Fletcher (CTB) – 256 points

Important stats for CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kelly: 652 runs

Hamish Rutherford: 502 runs

Will Williams: 17 wickets

Chad Bowes: 321 runs

Jacob Duffy: 13 wickets

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Chad Bowes, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Will Williams

Captain: Nick Kelly Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Chad Bowes, Angus McKenzie, Cole McConchie, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

Captain: Will Williams Vice-Captain: Chad Bowes

Edited by Ritwik Kumar