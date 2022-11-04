CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2022-23 Match 9

Canterbury (CTB) will take on Otago (OV) in the ninth match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs OV Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had a good start to the season. In fact, both Canterbury and Otago have one win and one draw so far and are equal on 24 points.

Canterbury drew their first game against Central Stags before recording a 290-run win over Wellington. Meanwhile, Otago beat Auckland by 168 runs in their first encounter before drawing their next against Northern Knights.

CTB vs OV, Match Details

The ninth match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 between Canterbury and Otago will be played on November 5, 2022 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CTB vs OV

Date & Time: November 5, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

This is the first game at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch this season. There could be some movement for the pacers and they are likely to dominate a large part of the game. But overall, the batters might like the pace and bounce with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

CTB vs OV Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Team News

Henry Shipley and Fraser Sheat are likely to return to playing XI for this game as the likes of ZG Foulkes and Sean Davey have been left out of the 12-man squad.

Canterbury Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Shipley, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, and William O’Rourke.

Otago Team News

Otago will most probably be remained unchanged for this encounter.

Otago Probable Playing XI: Hamish Rutherford (c), Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Thorn Parkes, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, and Jarrod McKay.

Today’s CTB vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (3 innings, 336 runs)

Tom Latham is in magnificent form with the bat. The left-hander has amassed 336 runs and has recorded two big hundreds as well. His scores this season read 167, 26, and 143 not out.

Top Batter Pick

Thorn Parkes (3 innings, 208 runs)

Thorn Parkes has had an impressive start to the season. He has batted three times and he has racked up half-centuries in each of those knocks. He has scored 208 runs in three innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Rippon (2 matches, 16 runs, 7 wickets)

Michael Rippon hasn't really come good with the bat but he has been bowling well. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken seven wickets at an average of 22.85 this season.

Top Bowler Pick

Travis Muller (2 matches, 9 wickets)

Travis Muller has bowled well in this competition so far. The 29-year-old Otago seamer has picked up nine wickets in two games this season. Overall, he is an experienced cricketer and has taken 162 wickets in 61 first-class matches.

CTB vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Henry (2 matches, 14 wickets)

Matt Henry has bowled beautifully in this tournament so far. The Canterbury fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 11.14 and he has a bowling strike-rate of 35.1.

Jacob Duffy (2 matches, 133 runs, 17 wickets)

Jacob Duffy is in brilliant form with both bat and ball. He has picked up 17 wickets in just two matches at an average of 14.94. He has a bowling strike-rate of 30.7. With the bat, he has scored 133 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matt Henry 14 wickets in 2 matches Jacob Duffy 133 runs & 17 wickets in 2 matches Tom Latham 336 runs in 3 innings Thorn Parkes 208 runs in 3 innings Michael Rippon 16 runs & 7 wickets in 2 matches

CTB vs OV match expert tips

Both teams have some quality seam bowlers and they will be the key picks. The likes of Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat and Travis Muller could be the ones to watch out for.

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Canterbury vs Otago - Plunket Shield 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Thorn Parkes

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat, Travis Muller

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Canterbury vs Otago - Plunket Shield 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Thorn Parkes

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Travis Muller, William O’Rourke

