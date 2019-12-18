CUW vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 18th, 2019

Vinay Chhabaria

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Rangpur Rangers will try to forget their performance of the Dhaka leg when they meet Cumilla Warriors in match number 11 of Bangladesh Premier League. The Rangers lost both of their matches in the previous leg hence, they will look to register their first win of the season against the Warriors.

On the other side, the Cumilla-based franchise had defeated the Rangpur Rangers in their season opener but they lost their second game to Dhaka Platoon. They will try to record their second consecutive win over the Rangers.

Given that both the teams had lost their previous match, none of them will have the momentum by their side. Hence, this will prove to be a battle of equals. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CUW and RAN.

Squads to choose from

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.

Playing XI updates

Cumilla Warriors

Though the Cumilla Warriors did not emerge victorious in their previous fixture, skipper Dasun Shanaka would not want to alter his match squad for the upcoming match. He will expect Yasir Ali and Sabbir Rahman to play with more maturity besides improving his own performance. Shanaka himself had conceded 48 runs in his 4 overs versus Dhaka and then he got out for a golden duck in the second innings. Thus, the Warriors would field the same match squad.

Possible XI: Malan, Sarkar, Ali, Rajapaksa, Ankon, Sabbir, Shanaka, Sunzamul, Mujeeb, Hider and Al-Amin.

Rangpur Rangers

Jahurul Islam had killed the momentum of Rangpur Rangers' innings against Chattogram Challengers by scoring 6 runs off 13 deliveries. The team management may consider including Zakir Hasan in the playing XI as Islam's replacement. Leg-break bowler Rishad Hossain would retain his place in the match squad despite his expensive spell in the previous game. The fans will expect the duo of Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Nabi to improve their game in the upcoming fixture.

Possible XI: Shahzad, Naim, Hasan, Abell, Nabi, Gregory, Fazle, Nadif, Rishad, Taskin and Mustafizur.

Match details

Cumilla Warriors vs Rangpur Rangers, Match 11

18th December 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch report

The first BPL 2019-20 match played at this venue was a high-scoring encounter where the Khulna Tigers pulled off a chase of 190 runs to defeat Rajshahi Royals. The fans can expect the pitch to favor the batsmen once again.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Though he did not fire in his previous innings, Mohammad Shahzad should be the prime pick in the wicket-keeping department. The Afghan superstar can wreak havoc at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Batsmen: Dawid Malan and Mohammad Naim should be the top picks from each of the teams. While Malan has been a great player in the T20 format, Naim won the Man of the Match award for his 78-runs knock in the last match. Picking Bhanuka Rajapakasa would be a huge risk but looking at the wicket on offer, it is a risk worth taking. The team owners can also opt to include Sabbir Rahman in the team.

All-rounders: With 4 top-class all-rounders set to be in action, it would not be a bad decision to pick all of them in the team. Mohammad Nabi can contribute a lot of points while Lewis Gregory has showcased his all-round talent in the first two matches. Soumya Sarkar can be backed to score big and, Dasun Shanaka will look to get his form back.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman and Mujeeb ur Rahman are the safest bets for this match. Rahman can chip in with a few wickets in the death overs whereas Mujeeb always troubles the batsmen irrespective of the playing conditions. For the third bowler's position, the fantasy team owners can select either Abu Hider or Rishad Hossain.

Captain: Dawid Malan will be the top candidate for the captain's role, followed by Lewis Gregory. For the vice-captain's position, Mohammad Nabi and Dasun Shanaka are the front-runners.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Naim Sheikh, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Soumya Sarkar, Dasun Shanaka, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain Captain: Lewis Gregory, Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Naim Sheikh, Dawid Malan, Nadif Chowdhury, Soumya Sarkar, Dasun Shanaka, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Abu Hider and Mustafizur Rahman Captain: Dawid Malan, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi