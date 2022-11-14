CY vs GFL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 17

Cool Boys (CY) will be up against G Force Lions (GFL) in Match 17 of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Monday, November 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CY vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

Cool Boys have played some fantastic cricket in the competition so far. They have won five of their six matches and have lost only once. They are on top of the table with 10 points and the last time they faced G Force Lions, they won by 42 runs.

G Force Lions, meanwhile, have just one win in six games. They have lost five of their matches. They are on a two-match losing streak and will be looking to turn it around.

CY vs GFL Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 14 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CY vs GFL, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 17

Date and Time: November 14, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CY vs GFL Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center has been a batting paradise. High scores have been quite common and the shorter boundaries have also helped batters to free their arms and look for the big hits consistently.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111.2

Average second innings score: 72.4

CY vs GFL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Cool Boys: W-W-W-W-W

G Force Lions: L-L-W-L-L

CY vs GFL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Cool Boys Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Cool Boys Probable Playing 11

Ateeq Ur Rehman, Charith Nirmal, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Awais Jnr, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Awais, Nethpriya Kevin, Abdur-Rahim, Hazrat Bilal, Farhad Khan, and Burhanudin Sabir.

G Force Lions Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

G Force Lions Probable Playing 11

Asjar Ashfag, Ishaan Khan, Atta Ur Rehman, Clive Alfonso, Aaditiya Bhatia, Vineeth Nair, Vijak Kumar (c), Haider Ali Butt, Nibin Madhavan, Shabeer Kunhimarakkar (wk), and Mohammad Imran.

CY vs GFL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Ur Rehman (5 matches, 83 runs, Strike Rate: 193.02)

A Ur Rehman could prove to be a handy wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has slammed 83 runs at a strike rate of 193.02.

Top Batter pick

A Anwaar (5 matches, 112 runs and 3 wickets)

A Anwaar has looked in great touch with the bat and has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 228.57. Anwaar also has three wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

R Khan (6 matches, 31 runs and 3 wickets)

R Khan is a valuable option as an all-rounder. He has scored 31 runs so far and has also taken three wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler pick

A Ur Rehman (6 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

A Ur Rehman has been decent with the ball. He has already taken five wickets at an average of 19.20.

CY vs GFL match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Attari

Z Attari is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 171 runs at an average of 57 and also has a strike rate of 206.02. He also has two wickets to his name and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your CY vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

H Nawaz

H Nawaz, meanwhile, is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Cool Boys. He has six wickets to his name at an average of 5.83 and has also added 81 runs at a strike rate of over 188.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CY vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Z Attari 171 runs and 2 wickets 374 points H Nawaz 81 runs and 6 wickets 358 points A Anwaar 112 runs and 3 wickets 320 points A Ur Rehman 5 wickets 247 points B Sabir 6 wickets 210 points

CY vs GFL match expert tips

Z Attari has been in magnificent form with both the bat and the ball and he could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

CY vs GFL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

CY vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Ur Rehman, M Rumman

Batters: H Nawaz, A Anwaar, V Kumar

All-rounders: Z Attari, R Khan, H Ali Butt

Bowlers: B Sabir, A Ur Rehman, M Rashid

CY vs GFL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

CY vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Ur Rehman, M Rumman

Batters: H Nawaz, A Anwaar, C Alfonso

All-rounders: Z Attari, R Khan, A Ashfaq

Bowlers: B Sabir, A Ur Rehman, E Kivedo

