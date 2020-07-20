CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 21st, 2020

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League has the Cyprus Moufflons facing Nicosia Tigers on Tuesday.

Cyprus Moufflons have been brilliant so far with a perfect record. Their opponents, Nicosia Tigers, lost their only game on Monday and are scheduled to play three games on Day 2, with this being the last of them.

The Moufflons are the clear favourites heading into this game although they should be wary of the Tigers, who do possess a good batting unit. With two valuable points hanging in the balance, one can expect a high-octane clash between the two sides in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus Moufflons

Z Sarwar, N Pathirana, M Khan, M Mughal, C Sadun, M Alanki, L Singh, R Kajalwal, M Yamin, R Kumar and W Ali

Nicosia Tigers

F Mia, A Mobeen, H Rahman, R Hasan, Y Khan, K Saiful, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hasan, A Ali and A al Tasmin

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 21st July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Both teams are in for a high-scoring encounter in Limassol with a belter of track in place. Teams have consistently scored above 100 and should continue to do so as the tournament progresses as well.

With little help on offer to the bowlers, batsmen will be critical to the outcome of this game. Either side will look to bat first, with the conditions unlikely to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Sarwar, Y Khan, S Ul Hassan, C Sadun, M Khan, G Singh, R Hassan, A Al Tasman, F Ahmed, M Yamin and R Kumar

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: F Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Sarwar, Y Khan, S Ul Hassan, C Sadun, A Jameel, G Singh, R Hassan, A Al Tasman, F Ahmed, R Kajalwala and R Kumar

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Z Sarwar