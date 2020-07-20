CYM vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 21st, 2020

Match 8 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League pits hot favourites Punjab Lions and Cyprus Moufflons against each other on Tuesday.
Both sides won their games on Monday and quite emphatically as well. With two wins under their belt each, two points here could take them closer to the playoffs.
All in all, one can expect a high-scoring and competitive game in Limassol, with either side putting their unbeaten status on the line.
Squads to choose from
Cyprus Moufflons
Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin
Punjab Lions
Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Tejwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekar, Faisal Sarwar, Satnam Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Satish Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Sunil Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akhtar and Zeeshan Mehmood.
Predicted Playing XIs
Cyprus Moufflons
Z Sarwar, N Pathirana, M Khan, M Mughal, C Sadun, M Alanki, L Singh, R Kajalwal, M Yamin, R Kumar and W Ali
Punjab Lions
A Singh, N Kumar Tiwari, T Singh, K Singh, K Saini, M Gunasekara, S Kumar, S Kumar, T Singh, V Verma and W Akthar
Match Details
Match: Cyprus Moufflons vs Punjab Lions
Date: 21st July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
Batsmen are likely to have a significant say in the proceedings with a flat track awaiting them on Tuesday. While the pacers should get some early movement with the new ball, it should be tough going for the spinners as the match progresses. Despite this being the third game of the day, the pitch should play well with 100 being par in Limassol.
ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Sarwar, N Kumar Tiwari, W Akthar, C Sadun, A Singh, T Singh, K Singh, M Gunasekara, M Yamin, W Ali, V Verma
Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: T Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Sarwar, M Khan, W Akthar, C Sadun, A Singh, T Singh, K Singh, M Gunasekara, R Kajalwala, W Ali, V Verma
Captain: M Gunasekara, Vice-Captain: Z SarwarPublished 20 Jul 2020, 22:13 IST