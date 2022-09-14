CZR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 13

Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Spain (SPA) in match number 13 (Group A) of the European Cricket Championship T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CZR vs SPA Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

These are two teams at opposite ends of the points table. Czech Republic are languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all four games. Meanwhile,, Spain are in remarkable form, winning all four games to top the standings.

CZR vs SPA, Match Details

The 13th match (Group A) of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Czech Republic and Spain will be played on September 14 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CZR vs SPA

Date & Time: September 14, 2022; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected from this game. So another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by team batting first: 4

Matches won by team bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 103

Average second innings score: 99

CZR vs SPA Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Czech Republic: L, L, L, L

Spain: W, W, W, W

CZR vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

Czech Republic Team News

No major injury concerns

Czech Republic Probable Playing XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Ritik Tomar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Smit Patel, Abul Shohas Farhad

Spain Team News

No major injury concerns

Spain Probable Playing XI

Gurvinder Singh, Prince Dhiman, Asjad Butt, Hamza Saleem Dar, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Muhammad Babar, Adam Alger (wk), Atif Mohammad, Tom Vine, Muhammad Kamran

Today’s CZR vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Daniel Doyle-Calle (3 innings, 102 runs)

Doyle-Calle has been batting magnificently this season. He has batted in three innings and is yet to be dismissed. He has aggregated 102 runs at a strike rate of 248.78. He has smashed 12 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Gurvinder Singh (3 matches, 48 runs)

Singh has batted decently in the three games he has played and has got good starts. He has garnered 48 runs at a strike rate of 150.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sazib Bhuiyan (4 matches, 81 runs, 1 wicket)

Bhuiyan is in top form with the bat, accumulating 81 runs while striking at 225.00 and has hit eight sixes and six fours. He has also taken one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Atif Mohammad (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Mohammad has been bowling superbly in this T10 league. He has taken eight wickets in as many overs across four games at an economy rate of 8.25.

CZR vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Babar (4 matches, 57 runs, 3 wickets)

Babar has batted thrice in this tournament and has looked solid. He has amassed 57 runs while striking at 203.57. He has also picked up three wickets.

Sabawoon Davizi (4 matches, 121 runs)

Davizi is in excellent touch with the bat. He has aggregated 121 runs in four games at a strike rate of 161.33. He can also contribute with the ball as well.

Five Must-picks with player stats for CZR vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Babar 57 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Sabawoon Davizi 121 runs in 4 matches Sazib Bhuiyan 81 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Atif Mohammad 8 wickets in 4 matches Daniel Doyle-Calle 102 runs in 3 innings

CZR vs SPA Match Expert Tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders in their ranks - Sazib Bhuiyan and Sabawoon Davizi for CZR and Hamza Saleem Dar and Muhammad Babar for SPA. They could be the top captaincy picks.

CZR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Gurvinder Singh, Dylan Steyn

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Muhammad Babar, Abul Shohas Farhad, Atif Mohammad

CZR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Czech Republic vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Batters: Gurvinder Singh, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Tom Vine, Abul Shohas Farhad, Atif Mohammad

Edited by Bhargav