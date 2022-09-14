CZR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 13

Czech Republic (CZR) will take on Spain (SPA) in match number 13 (Group A) of the European Cricket Championship T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CZR vs SPA Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.
These are two teams at opposite ends of the points table. Czech Republic are languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all four games. Meanwhile,, Spain are in remarkable form, winning all four games to top the standings.
CZR vs SPA, Match Details
The 13th match (Group A) of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Czech Republic and Spain will be played on September 14 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: CZR vs SPA
Date & Time: September 14, 2022; 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected from this game. So another high-scoring game could be on the cards.
Matches won by team batting first: 4
Matches won by team bowling first: 5
Average first innings score: 103
Average second innings score: 99
CZR vs SPA Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
Czech Republic: L, L, L, L
Spain: W, W, W, W
CZR vs SPA Probable Playing XIs
Czech Republic Team News
No major injury concerns
Czech Republic Probable Playing XI
Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Ritik Tomar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Smit Patel, Abul Shohas Farhad
Spain Team News
No major injury concerns
Spain Probable Playing XI
Gurvinder Singh, Prince Dhiman, Asjad Butt, Hamza Saleem Dar, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Muhammad Babar, Adam Alger (wk), Atif Mohammad, Tom Vine, Muhammad Kamran
Today’s CZR vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Daniel Doyle-Calle (3 innings, 102 runs)
Doyle-Calle has been batting magnificently this season. He has batted in three innings and is yet to be dismissed. He has aggregated 102 runs at a strike rate of 248.78. He has smashed 12 sixes.
Top Batter Pick
Gurvinder Singh (3 matches, 48 runs)
Singh has batted decently in the three games he has played and has got good starts. He has garnered 48 runs at a strike rate of 150.00.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sazib Bhuiyan (4 matches, 81 runs, 1 wicket)
Bhuiyan is in top form with the bat, accumulating 81 runs while striking at 225.00 and has hit eight sixes and six fours. He has also taken one wicket.
Top Bowler Pick
Atif Mohammad (4 matches, 8 wickets)
Mohammad has been bowling superbly in this T10 league. He has taken eight wickets in as many overs across four games at an economy rate of 8.25.
CZR vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices
Muhammad Babar (4 matches, 57 runs, 3 wickets)
Babar has batted thrice in this tournament and has looked solid. He has amassed 57 runs while striking at 203.57. He has also picked up three wickets.
Sabawoon Davizi (4 matches, 121 runs)
Davizi is in excellent touch with the bat. He has aggregated 121 runs in four games at a strike rate of 161.33. He can also contribute with the ball as well.
Five Must-picks with player stats for CZR vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CZR vs SPA Match Expert Tips
Both teams have some quality all-rounders in their ranks - Sazib Bhuiyan and Sabawoon Davizi for CZR and Hamza Saleem Dar and Muhammad Babar for SPA. They could be the top captaincy picks.
CZR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle
Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Gurvinder Singh, Dylan Steyn
All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi, Muhammad Babar
Bowlers: Muhammad Babar, Abul Shohas Farhad, Atif Mohammad
CZR vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle
Batters: Gurvinder Singh, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dylan Steyn
All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Sabawoon Davizi, Muhammad Babar
Bowlers: Tom Vine, Abul Shohas Farhad, Atif Mohammad