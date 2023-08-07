DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2023, Match 11

The Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on Jaffna Kings (JK) in the 11th match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Monday, August 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Dambulla and Jaffna have had a similar journey in the tournament so far. Both of them have played four matches so far, winning two and losing the other two. Dambulla is currently in second spot in the points table with a net run rate of +0.353, while Jaffna are placed third with a worse net run rate of -0.068.

It will be an interesting clash as the two teams will try to win this match and get themselves engraved in the top two of the league table.

DA vs JK Match Details

The 11th match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played on August 7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DA vs JK, Match 11, Lanka Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 7, 2023, Monday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

DA vs JK Probable Playing XIs

DA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DA Probable Playing XI

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Hasan Ali, Pramod Madushan, P Jayawickrama, and Noor Ahmad.

JK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JK Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charitha Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, David Miller, P Perera, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, V Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, N Thushara, and Nandre Burger.

DA vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Kusal Mendis (Avg Points -50.25)

Kusal Mendis has looked in decent touch with the bat in this tournament. But he failed to convert a few of his starts earlier, which came to an end in the last match. He regained his form in the last game and picked up 125 fantasy points in it, so Kusal Mendis looks like a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Towhid Hridoy (Avg Points - 49.5)

Towhid Hridoy has been pretty consistent with the bat in the tournament. He has played two solid knocks already in the tournament. Towhid Hridoy should be a must-pick in this game.

All-rounder - Dhananjaya de Silva (Avg Points - 74.75)

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been on the money in this tournament. He has delivered either with the bat or the ball in most of the games. De Silva's presence in the fantasy teams ensures that you can pick up points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (Avg Points - 29.75)

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth started the tournament pretty well with the ball. But in the last two matches, he has failed to deliver and he will be eager to regain his form quickly. So Viyaskanth will be a good choice for this match from this section.

DA vs JK match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva has been pretty consistent with his performances in the tournament. He has either delivered with the ball or the bat in most of the matches. Keeping him as the captain or the vice-captain ensures that you maximize your points in both innings of the game.

Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalghe has been pretty decent with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Once again, selecting him as the captain or the vice-captain guarantees you the opportunity to multiply points in both innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for DA vs JK, Match 11

Kusal Mendis

Towhid Hridoy

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dunith Wellalage

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

DA vs JK Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will favor batters in the initial stages. But as the game progresses, the wicket might slow down a bit and the spinners will come into play. Top-order batters, spin bowlers and pacers with a good slower delivery in the repertoire will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Miller, Avishka Fernando, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: V Viyaskanth, Nandre Burger, Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

DA vs JK Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: V Viyaskanth, P Jayawickrama, Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana