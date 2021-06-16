DDC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 Match - June 17, 2021

Darwin Cricket Club will face Tracy Village CC in the seventh match of the Darwin T20 at the Cazalys Oval on Thursday.
Both Darwin Cricket Club and Tracy Village CC have played two Darwin T20 games each, winning and losing one apiece.
Darwin Cricket Club started their Darwin T20 campaign with a win over Tracy Village CC before losing to Palmerston Cricket Club.
Meanwhile, Tracy Village CC lost their first Darwin T20 game to Darwin Cricket Club before bouncing back to beat Palmerston Cricket Club.
Squads to choose from
Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman (c), Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (wk), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan
Tracy Village CC: Hugo Burdon (c), Andrew Somerville, Awad Naqvi, Craig Dancey, Jesse Newman-McCann, Matteo Charlton, Antum Naqvi, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (wk), Joshua Kann, Liam Hutschinson, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana, Zayden Lewis
Predicted Playing XIs
Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Anthony Adlam, Jacob Dickman (c), Dylan Slater, Ned Cooper, Adam Costello, Connor Hawkins, Kris Denby, Tom Menzies, Charlie Kemp
Tracy Village CC: Joshua Kann, Antum Naqvi, Coby Edmondstone, Hugo Burdon (c), Max Anson, Harry Kitschke, Kyle Scrimegour, Kane Hurley, Cameron Hemp, Jackson Edmonstone, Sam Bammant
Match Details
Match: Darwin Cricket Club vs Tracy Village CC
Date and Time: June 17th 2021, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Cazalys Oval, Darwin
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at Cazalys Oval in Darwin is usually a good one to bat on where the ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. But the bowlers have something in it for them as well. While the new ball might nip around a touch, the spinners may be able to extract some turn off the surface as well.
Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DDC vs TRV)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Costello, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Hugo Burdon, Beau Webster, Coby Edmondstone, Joshua Kann, Antum Naqvi, Connor Hawkins, Max Anson, Tom Menzies
Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Hugo Burdon
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Costello, Harry Chamberlain, Hugo Burdon, Charlie Kemp, Beau Webster, Coby Edmondstone, Anthony Adlam, Antum Naqvi, Connor Hawkins, Harry Kitschke, Tom Menzies
Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Coby Edmondstone