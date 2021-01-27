DB vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Jan 28, 2021

Delhi Bulls will take on Bangla Tigers in the 3rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

A total of 29 games will be played over a duration of ten days, with the final scheduled to be played on 6th February. Eight teams will be battling it out in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to take home the prestigious title.

Delhi Bulls had a dismal tournament run in the last edition as they were able to register just a single win in six games. They thereby ended at the penultimate position in both Group A and the Super League of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. However, having secured the services of last edition’s title-winning captain Dwayne Bravo, they will hope for better results this time around.

Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, ended in the 3rd position in the last edition by winning three of their six games. They boast of a batting lineup full of explosive batsmen such as Johnson Charles, David Wiese and Andre Fletcher. The spin duo of Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will lead the bowling attack.

With both teams hoping to kick off their campaign on a high note, the fans will be in for some fast-paced cricketing action.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil and Nyeem Young.

Bangla Tigers

Tom Moores (WK), Johnson Charles (WK), Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain (C), Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil.

Bangla Tigers

Johnson Charles (WK), Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain (C), Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz.

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, Match 3

Date: January 28, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a decent one to bat on with an average 1st innings score of 112. The bowlers will have to be cautious about their line and length as the batsmen will look to play every delivery for the maximums.

However, the spinners are expected to get assistance from the track and scalp some early wickets. The team winning the toss will like to bat first and post healthy totals on the board.

DB vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DB vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Aryan Lakra, Waqar Salamkheil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-Captain: Johnson Charles.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Afif Hossain, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nabi, Rameez Shahzad, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Dwayne Bravo. Vice-Captain: Qais Ahmad.