DB vs HH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 23, 2023

Durban Qalandars (DB) square off with Harare Hurricanes (HH) in the seventh game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

The Qalandars have made an impressive start in the T10 league, winning their first two games. They beat Cape Town Samp Army and followed it up with another convincing win - by seven wickets - against Joburg Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes haven't had the best of starts, facing defeats in their first two games. They lost to Bulawayo Braves in their opening game and suffered another setback against Cape Town Samp Army, losing by 15 runs.

On that note, here are three players you could opt for as the captain or vice-captain in your DB vs HH Dream11 team:

#3 Mohammad Nabi (HH) - 9.0 credits

Mohammad Nabi is a talented middle-order batter and skilled off-spinner. He has a decent experience in the T10s, playing 18 games. Nabi took his first two wickets of his T10 career in the previous game against Samp Army. He has scored 39 runs in two games at a decent strike rate of 150+.

Given his all-round contributions, he could be a safe pick from the Hurricanes for the captain/vice-captain of your DB vs HH Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Evin Lewis (HH) - 8.5 credits

Evin Lewis is an experienced T10 campaigner representing Harare Hurricanes. Playing more than 40 games, he has been a prolific run-scorer, accumulating a solid total of 996 runs batting in the top order.

Lewis formed an opening partnership with Robin Uthappa in the previous game and got off to a flying start by scoring 16 off 9. He boasts a formidable average of 35.57 and remarkable strike rate exceeding 200, which he will look to maintain in the next game.

#1 Hazratullah Zazai (DB) - 8.0 credits

Hazratullah Zazai has been in fine form this year, showcasing impressive performances in the ongoing Zim Afro T10 league. In the first game against Cape Town Samp Army, he scored 38, and in the previous game, he had another remarkable 41-run knock.

He has maintained his T10 average of 36.27 in both games. In the next game, he will look to continue that form and contribute significantly to his team.

