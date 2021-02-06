DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – February 6th, 2021

Delhi Bulls will take on the Northern Warriors in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday.

After 28 exciting matches in the 10-over format, we will finally get to see which team lift the trophy today. Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors have been the two most consistent sides in the tournament and will contest for the top prize in the final.

While Delhi have been on a four-match winning streak, the Northern Warriors’ own four-game winning run came to an end at the hands of their today's opponents. The last time these two sides met, Northern Warriors scored 97 runs, which Delhi managed to chase in just 8.4 overs, with five wickets in hand.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt.

Northern Warriors

Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Nuwan Pradeep, Amir Yamin

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo (c), Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad.

Northern Warriors

Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique.

Match details:

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Final

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and time: 6th February, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is usually balanced, but in the T10 format, it tends to favour the batsmen. The track is suited to pacers and a score above 120 is par on this ground in this format.

DB vs NW Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Junaid Siddique, Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Waseem Muhammad, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young

Captain: Fabian Allen, Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad