DB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 16

The Delhi Bulls will take on the Northern Warriors in the 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on 25th November at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Delhi Bulls enjoyed a strong start to the new T10 season with three wins in a row but have suddenly lost their way with two consecutive losses. They are now placed third in the points table and will aim to execute their plans properly and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Northern Warriors lost their first four games of the season. But they bounced back and registered their first win of the season by defeating the Chennai Braves by 19 runs in their previous match. The Warriors will now try to carry on their confidence in this match and grab another win.

DB vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

Delhi Bulls

Dwayne Bravo (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Rampaul, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed.

Northern Warriors

Rovman Powell (C), Kennar Lewis (WK), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Umair Ali, Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun, Joshua Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Abu Dhabi T10.

Date and Time: 25th November, 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi is well-balanced and assists all departments of the game equally. Batsmen will find it easier to execute their shots early on in the match, while bowlers will come into play in the later stages. The average first-innings score here in this T10 season is 105 runs.

Today’s DB vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Lewis showed glimpses of his power hitting abilities in the last encounter scoring 49 runs off just 19 balls. He has been effective with the bat so far in this Abu Dhabi T10 season and has been involved in three dismissals.

Batters

Rovman Powell: Powell is yet another dangerous batter who has consistently performed with the bat for his team. He has scored 207 runs in five T10 League matches this season and could be a key pick in this game.

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw has put up fantastic numbers in the last couple of matches. He is now expected to play with the same passion and deliver for his side.

All-rounders

Moeen Ali: Ali has performed brilliantly so far this season with some attacking knocks whilst batting at the top of the order. He hasn't bowled much in this year's T10 league but is still a match-winner for his side.

Romario Shepherd: Shepherd's performances this season have been admirable in both aspects of the game. In four matches, he has scored 51 runs at a quick pace and also has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Joshua Little: Little is a safe pick from the bowling department. He has chipped in regularly with wickets, having grabbed five scalps in four matches.

Dominic Drakes: Drakes has been consistent with the ball. He has four wickets to his name in as many games and is expected to add a few more in the Warriors' T10 League encounter against the Bulls.

Top 5 best players to pick in DB vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell: 309 points.

Moeen Ali: 203 points.

Kennar Lewis: 199 points.

Samit Patel: 196 points.

Romario Shepherd: 192 points.

Important stats for DB vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell: 5 matches, 182 runs.

Moeen Ali: 5 matches, 114 runs.

Kennar Lewis: 5 matches, 103 runs.

Samit Patel: 5 matches, 80 runs, 3 wickets.

Romario Shepherd: 4 matches, 51 runs, 3 wickets.

DB vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today

DB vs NW, T10 League: Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Joshua Little, Dominic Drakes, Samit Patel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Luke Wright, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Rovman Powell | Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd.

DB vs NW, T10 League: Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Joshua Little, Dominic Drakes, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan, Ross Whiteley, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice Captain: Rilee Rossouw.

