DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Qualifier game – Feb 05, 2021

Delhi Bulls will square off against the Northern Warriors in the Qualifier match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday. It will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both the teams have been in a good run of form and come into this game having won five of their six games. Delhi Bulls feature the likes of Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, and Dwayne Bravo. The other side has players like Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, and Wayne Parnell.

Both the teams boast of a powerful line-up. With the winner directly getting placed in the final, this calls for an interesting game of cricket.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Waqas Maqsood, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Sheraz Ahmad

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Fabien Allen, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Mahesh Theekshana, Ansh Tandon, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waseem Muhammad

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Shiraz Ahmed, Nyeem Young, Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards

Northern Warriors

Waseem Muhammad, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Qualifier

Date: 5th February 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Another entertaining game is on the cards at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. As seen in the previous games here, run-scoring is relatively easy. However, pacers should have a say in this game as well. The pitch shouldn't change much during the match with a total in excess of 120 being enough for an exciting game.

DB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DB vs NW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Waseem Muhammad, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Shiraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice Captain: Evin Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Waseem Muhammad, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons

Captain: Fabian Allen, Vice Captain: Lendl Simmons