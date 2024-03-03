DC v GG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 3rd March, 2024

The Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants meet in the 10th match of WPL 2024 on Sunday, March 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Capitals are on a two-match winning streak, with the latest one a 25-run victory in a high-scoring contest against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Riding on a half-century from Shafali Verma, another solid quick-fire knock from Alice Capsey, and cameos from Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp, they posted a total of 194/5, their highest in the WPL.

While Smriti Mandhana's half-century gave them a scare, they eventually managed a comfortable win.

On the other hand, the Giants come into this game after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, with the latest another comprehensive defeat at the hands of the UP Warriorz. This is a must-win game for Beth Mooney's side, and it'll be interesting to see how they fare against DC.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

Gujarat Giants seamer Meghna Singh is a handy differential that Dream11 players can target for this match. She picked up her first wicket of the season against the UP Warriorz by castling Shweta Sehrawat, also bowling a maiden over in the process.

The Giants have their backs to the wall with three defeats in three, and another defeat could send their hopes of making the playoffs up in flames. They need their bowlers to deliver, and this could well be the game for Meghna Singh.

Her performance in the previous match will give her confidence, and in Lea Tahuhu's absence, she's sure to get four overs as the team's main pacer.

Jemimah Rodrigues in action for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred (Women's) 2022.

For a player of Jemimah Rodrigues' caliber, an ownership level of close to 10% is an extremely differential one. Her duck against RCB might have influenced her drop in ownership, but ahead of a game against arguably the league's worst team, not owning her would be a mistake.

The Giants' main weapon is their spin-bowling arsenal and Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the best players of spin in the league. Batting at No .4, she's likely to get plenty of opportunity to score runs, and there's a good chance she plays a big innings like the one she played in the opener against MI.

She's a very reliable Dream11 differential for this match.

The Gujarat Giants shelled out a huge sum of money to secure the services of Phoebe Litchfield at the WPL 2024 auction, but the Australian batter's season hasn't quite taken off yet.

Her record in international cricket is too good for this lack of returns to carry on much longer. In T20Is, she has scored 189 runs at an average of 37.80 and an outstanding strike rate of 170. She also averages 48.84 in ODIs. The southpaw has been asked to slot in at No. 3 and No. 4 this season, and in this must-win game for the Giants, she could haul big.

While it is a bit risky, Litchfield can also be a highly rewarding Dream11 differential.