DC vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 5th March, 2024

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in tonight's WPL 2024 match. The two franchises clashed in the opening match of the tournament in Bengaluru on February 23, with MI recording a last-ball victory.

To avenge the defeat, the Delhi Capitals will take the field for the first time in front of their home fans tonight. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the remainder of WPL 2024, and it is the base of the Capitals.

Mumbai Indians have dominated Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, but the defending champions will find it challenging to trouble DC in their backyard.

The conditions in Delhi have been great for batting in the past. Last year, fans witnessed several high-scoring encounters during the IPL and ODI World Cup matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Keeping the conditions in mind, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differential picks in tonight's WPL 2024 Dream11 contests for DC vs MI.

#1 Shafali Verma, Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma is one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket. However, fans are always skeptical about picking her in their fantasy teams because of her inconsistency.

Verma has scored two half-centuries in four WPL 2024 matches so far. In the other two games, she returned with scores of 13 & 1. It shows that if Verma gets going, she can score heaps of fantasy points.

Considering that the pitch in Delhi will be good for batting, Verma should score big tonight in WPL 2024. She can also be a wildcard option for captaincy in the Dream11 fantasy contests.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues has not had the best of WPL seasons so far. The Delhi Capitals batter has only scored 53 runs in four matches at an average of less than 20.

Although Rodrigues has not touched double figures in her last three innings, fans should consider picking her in their fantasy teams because she played a brilliant inning of 42 runs in the first match of WPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians. Rodrigues scored 42 off just 24 deliveries in that game.

Mumbai Indians' bowling attack will be more or less the same for tonight's match. Rodrigues will enter the field with a lot of confidence because of her previous performance against MI, and perhaps, she can produce an even better score tonight.

#3 Hayley Matthews, Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews started the WPL 2024 season with a duck against Delhi Capitals, but she has gained form as the tournament has scored. During the Bengaluru leg of the competition, Matthews registered a half-century against the UP Warriorz.

In the WPL 2023 final, Matthews bowled an incredible spell of 3/5 in four overs against the Delhi Capitals. Even in the group stage, she accounted for four wickets in the two fixtures against DC.

Looking at her brilliant bowling record against Delhi Capitals, Matthews can be the differential pick in Dream11 contests tonight because some fans may ignore her for her duck against DC in the WPL 2024 season opener.