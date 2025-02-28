DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 28, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 28, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both these sides have won three games apiece, with MI having played a game lesser than DC.

The reverse fixture, played in Vadodara, was a riveting and thrilling contest in which DC eked out a win off the last ball. However, MI would've felt hard-done by some dubious umpiring decisions in that match, and they'll want to avenge that loss.

DC, meanwhile haven't been able to string more than one win in a row, and they'll want to build some winning momentum with a positive result tonight. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

#3 Titas Sadhu (BOWL) (DC)

Young Indian seamer Titas Sadhu was brought into the DC playing XI for their last match against the Gujarat Giants (GG). She gave a good account of herself, picking up the big wicket of the GG captain Ashleigh Gardner with a terrific nip-backer.

Titas has featured in 20 international matches for India and has given a good account of herself. In 12 T20Is, she has picked up 13 wickets at a good bowling average of 19. In the WPL, she has four wickets to her name in five outings at a decent economy rate of 7.72.

On a Bengaluru wicket that has assisted the seamers throughout this edition of the WPL, Titas could lead the wicket-taking charge for DC in the middle overs and the death and be a potent differential pick.

#2 Amanjot Kaur (ALL) (MI)

Amanjot Kaur scored a 27-ball 42 against DC last season.

Powerful all-rounder Amanjot Kaur has stepped up for MI whenever given the opportunity, recently winning the POTM award for her spell of 3/22 and a crucial knock of 34* to take them to a win over RCB. The 25-year-old Chandigarh all-rounder is slated to bat at No.6, and also bowl two to three overs for MI.

While the risk in selecting her is the lack of guarantee with regards to her bowling, if she does get an opportunity to do so, it is in the latter stages of the innings, increasing her chances of picking up wickets. She's also a very powerful ball-striker who could easily rack up the Dream11 points whenever she gets to bat.

While risky, Amanjot Kaur is a Dream11 option with a high points ceiling, and one you could select in this fixture.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC)

The Delhi Capitals batters haven't had a tournament to remember, with Jemimah Rodrigues, their third-highest run-scorer, only making 97 runs in five innings. However, while the rest of the big names in the DC lineup have a good level of Dream11 ownership, Jemimah keeps frequently getting overlooked as an option.

The Indian batter has gotten a couple of good starts this season, but only managed to convert it into a big score against the UP Warriorz. However, Jemimah has a solid record with the bat against the Mumbai Indians (147 runs at an average of 36.80 and a strike rate of 167!), and is also an excellent player of spin.

While there is a possibility of her getting demoted to No.4, she remains a quality Dream11 option and an excellent differential.

