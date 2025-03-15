DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 15, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the Final of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It's a rematch of the final of the inaugural edition of the WPL, where MI came out on top in a close encounter.

DC topped the points table at the end of the group stage for the third time in a row, thereby making it to the finals directly for the third successive occasion. MI's defeat in their final group-stage match meant that they had to take a more scenic route to the final, but they comfortably dispatched the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator on Thursday and come into the title-decider with plenty of wind behind their sails.

MI's winning momentum and home advantage will give them a slight edge, but DC's wins over MI in both group-stage matches this season normalizes the advantage. We're in for a nail-biter of a final between two top teams, and on that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials.

#3 Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI)

After backing youngster Parunika Sisodia for most of the tournament, MI recalled the more senior Saika Ishaque to the playing XI for the Eliminator against the Gujarat Giants. The left-arm spinner bowled a decent over in the powerplay, conceding only eight runs, but didn't get another opportunity to bowl in the match.

It's always a risk to pick a pure bowler from MI because of the sheer number of bowling options they possess. However, Ishaque's economical spin bowling could come in handy in containing the run flow of the dangerous DC opening pair. The 29-year-old spinner is an accomplished player for MI, and was one of the biggest stars of their win in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Saika is likely to retain her place in the MI playing XI for the final, and that makes her a risky, but interesting Dream11 differential.

#2 Sarah Bryce (WK) (DC)

Sarah Bryce is a very experienced international cricketer.

Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce could be a very handy Dream11 differential in this match. The Scottish keeper-batter was a shrewd addition to their side by DC at the WPL 2025 Player Auction, and her safe glovework and handy runs have added plenty of value to the team.

The Mumbai Indians' strong bowling in recent games has meant that it's the middle-order and lower-order batters that are scoring lots of runs for the team, as evidenced by Bharti Fulmali's terrific batting outings against them.

A quality player like Sarah Bryce, who has tons of international experience, could make great use of more time at the crease on what should be a quality batting surface. Her strike rate in the WPL is 157.14, evidencing her boundary-hitting capabilities, and that makes her a handy Dream11 differential.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC)

Barring one valiant half-century against the UP Warriorz, this has been a disappointing season for DC's Jemimah Rodrigues. The Indian top-order batter has made only 116 runs at an average of 19.33. While she has gotten some good starts, she hasn't converted them into bigger scores consistently.

However, her stroke-making has been on point, and she hasn't had much trouble keeping the scoreboard ticking, as evidenced by her strike rate of 127.47. Jemimah is arguably DC's best player of spin, and if she gets her eye in, she could really cash in on the pristine batting conditions at the Brabourne Stadium and record a solid Dream11 points haul.

She's a quality differential for this fixture.

