DC vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 5, 2024

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 caravan shifts to Delhi where Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting the remaining games of this edition. The 12th match will see the Delhi Capitals Women (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians Women (MI).

The Delhi Capitals Women are coming off a convincing win over the Gujarat Giants Women. After being asked to bat first, the Capitals Women finished their innings on 163/8. An inspired bowling performance saw them restrict the Giants Women to 138/8 to win by 25 runs.

The Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their previous outing. After restricting the opposition to 131/6, the Mumbai batters stepped up and chased down the total in just 15.1 overs.

Ahead of the DC vs MI clash on Tuesday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Meg Lanning is the joint-leading run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals Women in the WPL 2024. The skipper is leading from the front, having scored 148 runs in four outings at an impressive average of 37. She played a brilliant knock against the Giants Women in their last game.

On a slow surface, Lanning opened the batting and held the innings nicely. She scored a well-composed 55 off 41 balls. Her knock comprised six boundaries and a maximum. She is in decent form with the bat and is a reliable batter for the upcoming DC vs MI contest.

#2 Alice Capsey (DC) – 8.5 Credits

Alice Capsey receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Alice Capsey of Delhi Capitals is having a fantastic competition with the bat. She is the joint-leading run-scorer with her skipper, averaging a hefty 49.33. She is striking at 143.69 and her fearless approach often instils fear in the opposition’s bowlers.

Capsey came out all guns blazing against the Giants Women the other day. She hit five boundaries to score a 17-ball 27 before falling in the seventh over. Capsey is a dangerous player once she gets going and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Amelia Kerr (MI) – 9 Credits

Amelia Kerr in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians has played a vital role in all their games in the WPL 2024 so far. Kerr has scored 118 runs in four games at an average of 39.33. She is the leading wicket-taker for her side, having picked up seven scalps at 16.29.

Kerr helped her side get back to winning ways in their last game. Chasing 132, Kerr played a fantastic knock of 40* off just 24 balls to take her side home. With the kind of tournament Kerr is having, she is a great choice as captain of your Dream11 side for the DC vs MI game.

