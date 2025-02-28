DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 28, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 28, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It's the clash between the top two teams on the points table, who have secured three wins each.

DC comes into this match on the back of a convincing six-wicket win powered by a terrific bowling effort to restrict the Gujarat Giants to 127. Then, Jess Jonassen's lightning-quick half century batting at No.3 helped them make a mockery of the target.

MI, meanwhile, is on a three-match winning streak after losing their tournament opener in a thrilling contest to the Delhi Capitals. They'll be keen to avenge that defeat and consolidate their place at the top of the points table.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks in this fixture.

#3 Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC)

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen could be an interesting left-field captaincy option on Dream11 for this match. The left-arm spinner received a promotion to No.3 against the Gujarat Giants and made the most of the move, smashing a 32-ball 61 to close DC's run chase with close to five overs to spare.

She's likely to bat at that position in this match, increasing her Dream11 point-scoring potential massively. Jonassen also enjoys a good record with the ball against MI, picking up six wickets in four outings at an economy rate of 6.60.

She should certainly be in the captaincy conversation for this fixture.

#2 Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI)

Hayley Matthews wll be a key player for MI against DC.

Hayley Matthews may not be in the best form this season, but she continues to deliver Dream11 returns with bat or ball in every game. Matthews faltered in the reverse fixture against DC, getting out for a two-ball duck to Shikha Pandey.

In general, she doesn't have a good record with the bat against DC, but with her finally gaining some form after scoring a half-century in her last outing, this could be her game to shine.

Nevertheless, the Caribbean all-rounder also has an excellent record as a bowler versus DC. She has picked up ten wickets in only six games against them at a terrific bowling average of 12.6.

An opening batter who also has a terrific bowling record against her opponent, Hayley Matthews is a quality Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

It wouldn't be right if any player other than Nat Sciver-Brunt is at the top of this list. The English all-rounder has been in top gear right from the first match of the season, smashing an unbeaten 59-ball 80* to save MI from a batting collapse against DC.

She's currently the highest run-scorer of WPL 2025, scoring 254 runs in four matches, with three half centuries to her name. She's also the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with seven wickets in four outings. An in-form player in all facets of the game, Nat Sciver-Brunt is a no-brainer for Dream11 captaincy in this match.

